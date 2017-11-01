If you could make your own Special Edition of the entire saga, what would you change

Unacceptable answer:



'I would eliminate every film post ESB/ I would eliminate the PT/no Jar Jar, etc...'



I mean gimme what you would change in terms of dialogue edit, sfx and so forth.



Here a few of mine to get things going:



-spruce up battle of yavin, hoth with new cgi. Make them bigger to fit the rest of the saga.

-reshoot the wide shots of obi-wan/vader fight in ANH. Don't overdo it, because after all it is more a psychological thing rather than an action scene

-make all the lightsaber sounds consistent (tank) I won't change how they look though because I still think the story leaves room for lightsaber modifications)

-update all cgi, especially the PT



On the fence:



-greedo never shot

-Make a version of the OT where a 70 year old Ewan mcgregor replaces SAG

-all cgi yoda in OT

