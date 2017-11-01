Unacceptable answer:
'I would eliminate every film post ESB/ I would eliminate the PT/no Jar Jar, etc...'
I mean gimme what you would change in terms of dialogue edit, sfx and so forth.
Here a few of mine to get things going:
-spruce up battle of yavin, hoth with new cgi. Make them bigger to fit the rest of the saga.
-reshoot the wide shots of obi-wan/vader fight in ANH. Don't overdo it, because after all it is more a psychological thing rather than an action scene
-make all the lightsaber sounds consistent (tank) I won't change how they look though because I still think the story leaves room for lightsaber modifications)
-update all cgi, especially the PT
On the fence:
-greedo never shot
-Make a version of the OT where a 70 year old Ewan mcgregor replaces SAG
-all cgi yoda in OT
If you could make your own Special Edition of the entire saga, what would you change
Started by RamonAtila , Today, 04:46 PM
#1
Posted Today, 04:46 PM
#2
Posted Today, 04:58 PM
Leave the OT as they were before 1997.
That's it. That's all.
#3
Posted Today, 05:01 PM
Ugh, that should be in my unacceptable answers. This thread is for going full GL and changing it ever further.
#4
Posted Today, 07:33 PM
More Ewoks.