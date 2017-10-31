Thursday November 2
Buffalo at NY Jets
Sunday November 5
Baltimore at Tennessee
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
LA Rams at NY Giants
Denver at Philadelphia
Atlanta at Carolina
Cincinnati at Jacksonville
Indianapolis at Houston
Arizona at San Francisco
Washington at Seattle
Kansas City at Dallas
Oakland at Miami
Monday November 6
Detroit at Green Bay
2017 NFL Pick'em Week 9
Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 04:52 PM