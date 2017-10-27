Someone correct me if I'm wrong here, and I may very well be, but from what I understand, Lucas already had a story idea for Ep. 7 before selling SW to Disney. He supposedly handed his first draft over to Disney, who subsequently trashed it and did their own thing. Is that correct? I'm curious now what his vision of a post ROTJ movie would have looked like. Is it known what Lucas had in mind for his Ep. 7? Has he ever publicly expounded on that?
What was Lucas's original Plan for Ep. 7?
Started by Quetzalcoatl , Today, 03:48 PM
From what I remember the main characters were supposedly all younger in Lucas' idea.
By "main characters" are you referring to Han, Leia and Luke? Or do you mean the new characters who pick up the torch?
I know Lucas had an idea for an ep. 7-9 trilogy decades ago, so I can see the OT characters being younger in a story written at that time, but wasn't Lucas working on an ep. 7 (on paper, I mean) when he sold everything to Disney? Its that very recent Ep. 7 concept that I'm interested in.
The new characters he had as teens from what I gather.
Yeah I heard/read/saw that too. The girl's name was Kira and she was like 13. I also seem to remember something about the ROTJ throne room being under water where...someone was looking for a thing to do stuff or something.