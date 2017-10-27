What was Lucas's original Plan for Ep. 7?

By "main characters" are you referring to Han, Leia and Luke? Or do you mean the new characters who pick up the torch?

I know Lucas had an idea for an ep. 7-9 trilogy decades ago, so I can see the OT characters being younger in a story written at that time, but wasn't Lucas working on an ep. 7 (on paper, I mean) when he sold everything to Disney? Its that very recent Ep. 7 concept that I'm interested in.