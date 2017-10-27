Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Padme and the Jedi Mind Trick
#1
Posted Today, 12:39 PM
Thoughts?
#2
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
I think it's one of the many theories fans come up with to try to excuse that Padme was written terribly after TPM.
#3
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
Didn't Anakin remark that he couldn't mind trick Padme if he wanted to because she was too strong-minded? Obi-Wan further remarks in the novelization of Revenge of the Sith that Padme should have been a Jedi, indicating either that she was Force sensitive or that he sensed in her some sort of latent predisposition to the will of the Force similar to a Force sensitive. Therefore, this theory has some things wrong with it.
It is a bit unsettling, though, that Padme simply brushes aside Anakin's comment about killing Sand People women and children, but then she is mortified when she hears that he killed Jedi Younglings. Doesn't seem consistent and I wish there was some sort of convenient explanation.
#4
Posted Today, 02:29 PM
Speciesism?
#5
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
Fozzie, that could seem to be but then Padme was gung-ho to unite her people with the Gungans... so maybe nationalism? lol
Out of story wise I am leaning hard to Maras conclusion: Padme is just written horribly.
Side Note: Anyone having their use of apostrophes and quotes auto-edited out of posts? Its been happening to me since I updated my phones iOS, but only on Nightly.