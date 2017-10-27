Padme and the Jedi Mind Trick

Didn't Anakin remark that he couldn't mind trick Padme if he wanted to because she was too strong-minded? Obi-Wan further remarks in the novelization of Revenge of the Sith that Padme should have been a Jedi, indicating either that she was Force sensitive or that he sensed in her some sort of latent predisposition to the will of the Force similar to a Force sensitive. Therefore, this theory has some things wrong with it.



It is a bit unsettling, though, that Padme simply brushes aside Anakin's comment about killing Sand People women and children, but then she is mortified when she hears that he killed Jedi Younglings. Doesn't seem consistent and I wish there was some sort of convenient explanation.