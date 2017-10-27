Jump to content

Padme and the Jedi Mind Trick

Started by Robin , Today, 12:39 PM

Robin
Posted Today, 12:39 PM

Robin

    zambingo

  • Members
  • 222 posts
I was just surfing Facebook and happened upon a Star Wars fan talking about some theory that Padme was manipulated throughout the Prequels via the Jedi Mind Trick. Essentially the theory is attempting to explain Padme siding with Palpatine in Epi. 1 and how she repeatedly ignores everything about Anakin during his lust for her. So this is a thing? I am uncertain if I like it, I mean this strips Padme of a lot and Padme was already a character full of so much Uhh. Wow. Really? However the theory does put layers onto Anakin that are more like GLs original drafts for the saga.

Thoughts?

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Today, 01:46 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,527 posts

I think it's one of the many theories fans come up with to try to excuse that Padme was written terribly after TPM. 


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Today, 02:13 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,797 posts

Didn't Anakin remark that he couldn't mind trick Padme if he wanted to because she was too strong-minded? Obi-Wan further remarks in the novelization of Revenge of the Sith that Padme should have been a Jedi, indicating either that she was Force sensitive or that he sensed in her some sort of latent predisposition to the will of the Force similar to a Force sensitive. Therefore, this theory has some things wrong with it.

It is a bit unsettling, though, that Padme simply brushes aside Anakin's comment about killing Sand People women and children, but then she is mortified when she hears that he killed Jedi Younglings. Doesn't seem consistent and I wish there was some sort of convenient explanation.


Fozzie
Posted Today, 02:29 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,634 posts

Speciesism?


Robin
Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Robin

    zambingo

  • Members
  • 222 posts
Z, prequels wise the only novelization I read was TPM. You seem to have a good memory for these things so youre probably right.

Fozzie, that could seem to be but then Padme was gung-ho to unite her people with the Gungans... so maybe nationalism? lol

Out of story wise I am leaning hard to Maras conclusion: Padme is just written horribly.

Side Note: Anyone having their use of apostrophes and quotes auto-edited out of posts? Its been happening to me since I updated my phones iOS, but only on Nightly.

Fozzie
Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,634 posts
Remember, she was only willing to unite with the Gungans after her kingdom(?) was overtaken and she needed them. Before that, it seems she was okay with the way things were.

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted Today, 06:13 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,649 posts
I don't know about the novelizations but in the films there is no indication that palpatine used the mind trick ever. I don't think there's any concrete evidence that he's even capable, other than "he probably can because he's so powerful"...proving nothing.
