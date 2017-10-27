Mario Odyssey

Nintendo's second mega game comes out tomorrow and the reviews are dropping. So far, believe it or not, it's outperforming Breath of the Wild. At gamerankings.com, it's sitting at the top of all-time. So, yeah, Nintendo's dropped two legit Game of the Decade contenders in one launch year.

Of course I haven't played it yet, and won't play it until Saturday, but I'm looking forward to it. My only concern is that its going back to the "sandbox" format of Mario 64. I know a lot of people have wanted that for a long time, but, in my view, Mario in his purest form has always been getting him from Point A to Point B. I thought the Galaxy series was the height of the 3D series giving it a sense of scale while maintaining a platforming heart, but we'll see. The amount of ideas I'm seeing in the trailers tells me that I'll probably forget all about that soon enough.

Once you get the game in your hands, post your thoughts.