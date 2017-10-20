Jump to content

Where my Amanda at?

Started by monkeygirl , October 20 2017 10:07 AM

6 replies to this topic

monkeygirl
Posted 20 October 2017 - 10:07 AM

I had another computer die on me and I'm just getting everything back in order. I'd forgotten about this place!

 

Someone at work this morning was talking about coke binges and I remembered MY AMANDA.

 

 

 


Darth Krawlie
Posted 20 October 2017 - 04:38 PM

Still the number one person from here I wanna drink with.


Fozzie
Posted 20 October 2017 - 04:48 PM

Just don't try to keep up. Even you would die.
Jacen123
Posted 20 October 2017 - 06:26 PM

Hanging out with Pong.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 20 October 2017 - 10:58 PM

Somehow, I doubt that.  


Jacen123
Posted 20 October 2017 - 11:43 PM

Oh, I meant Porg.  Who wouldn't want to hang out with a porg?


Tex
Posted 21 October 2017 - 07:51 AM

I like to think that she's been typing a monster super long post all this time that I will eventually ignore. I might get a cramp in my finger scrolling through it, but at least it will be there.

My guess is that she found someone she can daily argue with and no longer needs this place.
