Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Maybe it's not Kylo but Rey who destroyed Luke's Jedi temple
#1
Posted 19 October 2017 - 11:14 PM
-memory wipes ARE cannon
- intentionally mirrors Bastilla Shan and Darth Revan both visually AND thematically
-explains why Luke seems to be hesitant to train Rey in TLJ trailers
-Raw power that Luke's seen twice (not Kylo and Rey, but Rey amd Rey)
-Snoke seem to recognize her and has an interest in her (hologram scene)
-Kylo seems to recognize her "so you're a scavenger?"
-Luke seems to recognize her (strange familiarity, as described in novelization of TFA)
-Explains why she was dumped on Jakku (perhaps even by Kylo himself)
-if dumped by Kylo, explains who stoke the Falcon from Han ("...but who stole it from ME?!")
-Kylo would have motive and means to steal the falcon right out from his father's nose
-explains how Unkar Plutt has the Falcon (watch the girl, keep the ship for free)
-sheds light on the rain scene from Rey's vision from this perspective
A "student" destroyed Luke's academy. Han didn't say his son. We assume kylo did and Han was trying to save face, but it could possibly have been another. Nothing seems to directly contradict this, other than it's seems unlikely; however that's always the point of plot twists.
- Dark Wader and Odine +1 this
#2
Posted 20 October 2017 - 12:31 AM
My only thought would be if she were so powerful when she was 3 or 4 or 5 (however ealy they tKe young ones) I don't think Luke would dump her on a planet alone. It would be irresponsible to let such a powerful being fend for themselves alone to discover their own powers without guidance.
But like you say, maybe Kylo dropped her off.
#3
Posted 20 October 2017 - 05:37 AM
Best theory I've read easily
#4
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:10 AM
It's a good theory, but it does not work with the established timeline. Rey was stashed on Jakku at least ten years before TFA, probably more like 14-15 years. The temple was still around well into Ben Solo's twenties.
Also, Han does specify that the apprentice who turned against him was a boy.
I suspect that Rey was born in the First Order or was one of the kids attempted to be kidnapped by the First Order, but was sent to Jakku by her parents, who had been killed.
#5
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:16 AM
#6
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:26 AM
I was going to post something like this in the TLJ thread because I don't think anyone suggested that Luke might have been talking about young / child Rey not scaring him enough.
But there's nothing in the trailer about any previous between Luke and Rey or Rey's parentage and Luke wouldn't have abandoned her if he wasn't scared of her (or even if he was, as Odine said), so I didn't bother.
#7
Posted 21 October 2017 - 05:35 AM
#8
Posted 21 October 2017 - 06:11 AM
I like the theory Dana-kin, but I think it has to be Kylo who destroyed Luke's Jedi temple, with the help of the knights of Ren. I think whomever Rey's parents are, she was a youngling (though I doubt they will call her a youngling) at that temple and was the lone survivor. I think that Rey was stashed on Jakku to hide her from Snoke and/or Kylo. and Luke is the one who spirits her away, and places her on Jakku (maybe even to spare her from being involved with the continuing war). The reason she is recognized by Kylo, Han, Leia, and Luke, is that she was strong in the force, though. I also think Luke is referring to Kylo as the one who didn't scare him enough, because he didn't see his betrayal coming. For all we know, Kylo actually defeats Luke, and leaves him for dead in the destroyed temple, which explains Luke's robot hand punching through a collapsed burning roof. Point being that maybe both Kylo and Rey are the new "chosen ones," and both are more powerful than Luke.
#9
Posted 21 October 2017 - 02:40 PM
#10
Posted 21 October 2017 - 05:43 PM
#11
Posted 21 October 2017 - 09:56 PM
"...who stole it from ME?" -Han
Rey stole the Falcon from Unkar Plutt, who stole it from the Irving Boys, who stole it from Ducain, who stole it from Han. Come on Dana, you didn't really forget that exchange?
We don't know who stole it from Han originally. Could be just about anybody.
In the movies yes, but Clone Wars and Rebels count as canon. Anakin learned of becoming Darth Vader, but that memory was wiped.
Memory wipes are canon? Only for droids as far as I can recall.
Dammit.
It's a good theory, but it does not work with the established timeline. Rey was stashed on Jakku at least ten years before TFA, probably more like 14-15 years. The temple was still around well into Ben Solo's twenties.
Also, Han does specify that the apprentice who turned against him was a boy.
I hope not. That's so un-Luke-like.
Maybe it was Luke, trying to kill all of the Knights of Ren.
#12
Posted Yesterday, 06:26 AM
Re memory wipes, the thing with Anakin was related to Mortis. We've never seen them outside of that situation.
#13
Posted Yesterday, 08:00 AM
In the movies yes, but Clone Wars and Rebels count as canon.
I LOVE TCW, but the unfortunate thing about that statement is that also means Admiral Trench, the Zillo Beast, inquisitors being able to use light sabers like Inspector Gadget and fly like helicopters, and Ezra, are also canon.
Personally, like some elements of EU, so I like to cherry pick for my own head canon, even if it is something not technically canon, anymore. The way things are going, it seems that Disney is doing basically the same thing and cherry picking ideas from EU and slowly reintroducing some concepts and ideas.
In the case of force memory wipes, one good example of something I hope is reintroduced is from KOTOR the game. I mean if you want to talk about similarities to Bastilla Shan, when Darth Malak fires on Darth Revan's ship putting Revan into coma, the Jedi recover Revan, and Bastilla uses the force to wipe Revan's memory. They do that with the idea that if they can take a Sith lord who was a former Jedi and erase his mind, that the Jedi could retrain him to be a good guy again. I can totally see that type of force memory wipe having been used on Rey (but in this case, to protect her and help her forget she was once being trained in the force) which could explain why characters who seemingly recognize Rey, aren't recognized by Rey herself.
#14
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 AM
I hope not. That's so un-Luke-like.
Maybe it was Luke, trying to kill all of the Knights of Ren.
Yeah, I don't think there's any chance of it, because it doesn't fit narratively. But I don't think Rey fits narratively either. But, who knows? Being an idealist in your twenties doesn't mean you aren't going to be an arsonist at 60.
#15
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 AM
#16
Posted Yesterday, 12:10 PM
#17
Posted Yesterday, 12:50 PM
I hope not. That's so un-Luke-like.
Maybe it was Luke, trying to kill all of the Knights of Ren.
Yeah, I don't think there's any chance of it, because it doesn't fit narratively. But I don't think Rey fits narratively either. But, who knows? Being an idealist in your twenties doesn't mean you aren't going to be an arsonist at 60.
Wasn't there a scene description involving Luke blowing apart a wooden building with his mind? This theory could be more credible than we think.