Maybe it's not Kylo but Rey who destroyed Luke's Jedi temple

In the movies yes, but Clone Wars and Rebels count as canon.

I LOVE TCW, but the unfortunate thing about that statement is that also means Admiral Trench, the Zillo Beast, inquisitors being able to use light sabers like Inspector Gadget and fly like helicopters, and Ezra, are also canon.

Personally, like some elements of EU, so I like to cherry pick for my own head canon, even if it is something not technically canon, anymore. The way things are going, it seems that Disney is doing basically the same thing and cherry picking ideas from EU and slowly reintroducing some concepts and ideas.

In the case of force memory wipes, one good example of something I hope is reintroduced is from KOTOR the game. I mean if you want to talk about similarities to Bastilla Shan, when Darth Malak fires on Darth Revan's ship putting Revan into coma, the Jedi recover Revan, and Bastilla uses the force to wipe Revan's memory. They do that with the idea that if they can take a Sith lord who was a former Jedi and erase his mind, that the Jedi could retrain him to be a good guy again. I can totally see that type of force memory wipe having been used on Rey (but in this case, to protect her and help her forget she was once being trained in the force) which could explain why characters who seemingly recognize Rey, aren't recognized by Rey herself.