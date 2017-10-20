Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
The ion cannon
#1
Posted 19 October 2017 - 09:26 PM
Or...maybe it does actually move. Let's assume it does for a moment. Then, why not aim it at the indestructible AT-ATs marching toward you? They will fall over and explode if someone hits it when it's down. Furthermore, you HAVE speeders that can fly around and shoot these things in the ass. You don't need to fly right towards them through the line of fire.
What is it with everyone in Star Wars and Star Trek flying through space on the same plane? In wrath of Khan, Spock comments that Kahn "thinks two-dimensionally". Dude...so doesn't literally everybody else. That's why ships always appear face-to-face even when exiting light speed/warp speed. The dialogue writers thought they were being clever. They weren't. They had no idea that they are as two-dimensional as Khan.
#2
Posted 20 October 2017 - 04:49 AM
Perhaps they scanned the (transport) escape path / cone for enemy ships and targeted them before firing, and the thing would have to have some aiming capability / arc in order to target / hit anything.
I think the same plane stuff is for cinematic reasons / aspect ratios, one ship / fleet on the left and the other on the right etc. I always thought the solution in TWOK was a bit daft, but there are some nice not-on-the-same-plane shots in The Undiscovered Country, especially the one where you see a torpedo blow straight through the Enterprise' saucer section.
(I hate the edits of ESB where people make the ion shots / impacts blue instead of that funky rainbow colour, "just because" ion anything is blue in nearly everything else.)
#3
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:01 AM
#4
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:29 AM
The ion cannon on Hoth was on a spherical mount, and could probably swivel. Given that it fired at orbiting ships, it must have quite a range. With even a small angular adjustment it would have a huge firing arc, and could hit a wide range of targets. Every weapon has a weakness, though. It probably could not fire at anything too close, like real artillery. That would be what the air speeders and smaller anti-vehicle weapons placements were for - to cover the gaps the ion cannon could not.
Do we even know where Echo Base was on Hoth? If it were near the poles, that would give the ion cannon a different field of view than if it were at the equator. Perhaps the placement of the cannon was selected for defending against the likely deployment of orbital Imperial forces, since Imperial doctrine was well known. How many former Imperials were in the Alliance forces? They would be best able to decide how to counter the likely Imperial attack.
- Jacen123 and Kyrian +1 this