Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

The ion cannon

Started by DANA-kin Skywalker , October 19 2017 09:26 PM

3 replies to this topic

#1
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 19 October 2017 - 09:26 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,635 posts
Powerful enough to disable a star destroyer. What a great weapon. So...how do you aim it? It appears to be mounted in place. This is why the escaping ships fly away on the same dimensional plane, because you can't aim it. How stupid. What if the empire came from...I don't know ANY other angle other than the one the cannon is facing? The chances of hitting something (other than your own escaping transports) are less than beating a Nossikan at Domjart without getting shanked in the heart. I don't think I need to explain to anyone just how unlikely THAT is.

Or...maybe it does actually move. Let's assume it does for a moment. Then, why not aim it at the indestructible AT-ATs marching toward you? They will fall over and explode if someone hits it when it's down. Furthermore, you HAVE speeders that can fly around and shoot these things in the ass. You don't need to fly right towards them through the line of fire.

What is it with everyone in Star Wars and Star Trek flying through space on the same plane? In wrath of Khan, Spock comments that Kahn "thinks two-dimensionally". Dude...so doesn't literally everybody else. That's why ships always appear face-to-face even when exiting light speed/warp speed. The dialogue writers thought they were being clever. They weren't. They had no idea that they are as two-dimensional as Khan.

#2
captainbleh
Posted 20 October 2017 - 04:49 AM

captainbleh

    RIP Beau, he would have hated you

  • Members
  • 4,896 posts

Perhaps they scanned the (transport) escape path / cone for enemy ships and targeted them before firing, and the thing would have to have some aiming capability / arc in order to target / hit anything.

 

I think the same plane stuff is for cinematic reasons / aspect ratios, one ship / fleet on the left and the other on the right etc. I always thought the solution in TWOK was a bit daft, but there are some nice not-on-the-same-plane shots in The Undiscovered Country, especially the one where you see a torpedo blow straight through the Enterprise' saucer section.

 

(I hate the edits of ESB where people make the ion shots / impacts blue instead of that funky rainbow colour, "just because" ion anything is blue in nearly everything else.)


#3
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:01 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Members
  • 4,119 posts
It's purely for cinematic reasons. Like in ESB when the Star Destroyers attempting to catch the Falcon upon leaving Hoth act like they are on a road. One if them chases it from behind while the other two fly right towards it as if all three were going to "road block" it. The scene plays out like a Smokey and the Bandit movie where Han flies in a different direction causing them to crash into each other.

#4
pavonis
Posted 20 October 2017 - 07:29 AM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,592 posts
Nausicaan. Dom-jot.

The ion cannon on Hoth was on a spherical mount, and could probably swivel. Given that it fired at orbiting ships, it must have quite a range. With even a small angular adjustment it would have a huge firing arc, and could hit a wide range of targets. Every weapon has a weakness, though. It probably could not fire at anything too close, like real artillery. That would be what the air speeders and smaller anti-vehicle weapons placements were for - to cover the gaps the ion cannon could not.

Do we even know where Echo Base was on Hoth? If it were near the poles, that would give the ion cannon a different field of view than if it were at the equator. Perhaps the placement of the cannon was selected for defending against the likely deployment of orbital Imperial forces, since Imperial doctrine was well known. How many former Imperials were in the Alliance forces? They would be best able to decide how to counter the likely Imperial attack.
  • Jacen123 and Kyrian +1 this
Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars