The ion cannon

Perhaps they scanned the (transport) escape path / cone for enemy ships and targeted them before firing, and the thing would have to have some aiming capability / arc in order to target / hit anything.

I think the same plane stuff is for cinematic reasons / aspect ratios, one ship / fleet on the left and the other on the right etc. I always thought the solution in TWOK was a bit daft, but there are some nice not-on-the-same-plane shots in The Undiscovered Country, especially the one where you see a torpedo blow straight through the Enterprise' saucer section.

(I hate the edits of ESB where people make the ion shots / impacts blue instead of that funky rainbow colour, "just because" ion anything is blue in nearly everything else.)