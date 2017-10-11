"Jedi Under Siege": Book 6 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:



It’s been only two days since the Second Imperium attacked the world of Kashyyyk. Jacen, Jaina and their friends have returned to Yavin IV to prepare for an attack there that Zekk had warned Jaina about. She is sure this means that Zekk still cares about them.



Jacen reminds her that their uncle has been through many Imperial attacks. He tries to lighten the mood by telling them that it’s time to get a new chronometer when an Imperial walker steps on yours. When that doesn’t go over well, he goes to greet Luke and Lowie who are landing the Shadow Chaser.



Luke sends Lowie out to retrieve Tionne and Raynar who are in the middle of a training session, Tenel Ka to gather the other students and give them a crash course in ground combat and has Jacen and Jaina install the new shield generators.



Luke tells them that their mother is trying to come up with a way to station permanent troops here as protection for the academy. For now, they’ll have to do what they can.



The Lightning Rod signals them that it’s coming in. Peckhum is surprised that he will have to deal with shields now when he didn’t before. They explain that they are anticipating an attack by Zekk and the Shadow Academy.



He points to the sky and tells them it appears to have arrived already.

Permanent troops to protect the academy? That’s not something Luke has ever asked or even wanted in the past.