"Jedi Under Siege": Book 6 in the Young Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , October 11 2017 04:07 AM
chapter discussion thread

3 replies to this topic

Jedi Cool
Posted 11 October 2017 - 04:07 AM

chapter 1:
 
It’s been only two days since the Second Imperium attacked the world of Kashyyyk.  Jacen, Jaina and their friends have returned to Yavin IV to prepare for an attack there that Zekk had warned Jaina about.  She is sure this means that Zekk still cares about them.
 
Jacen reminds her that their uncle has been through many Imperial attacks.  He tries to lighten the mood by telling them that it’s time to get a new chronometer when an Imperial walker steps on yours.  When that doesn’t go over well, he goes to greet Luke and Lowie who are landing the Shadow Chaser.
 
Luke sends Lowie out to retrieve Tionne and Raynar who are in the middle of a training session, Tenel Ka to gather the other students and give them a crash course in ground combat and has Jacen and Jaina install the new shield generators.
 
Luke tells them that their mother is trying to come up with a way to station permanent troops here as protection for the academy.  For now, they’ll have to do what they can.
 
The Lightning Rod signals them that it’s coming in.  Peckhum is surprised that he will have to deal with shields now when he didn’t before.  They explain that they are anticipating an attack by Zekk and the Shadow Academy.
 
He points to the sky and tells them it appears to have arrived already.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Permanent troops to protect the academy?  That’s not something Luke has ever asked or even wanted in the past.
  • I assume that there are also still adult Jedi on the moon?  Thus far, we’ve only encountered Luke, Tionne and a bunch of kids.
 

Jedi Cool
Posted 12 October 2017 - 05:13 AM

chapter 2:
 
At the Shadow Academy, Brakiss looks forward to defeating Luke Skywalker once and for all.  The cowled, holographic head of the Emperor appears to remind him of their goal here.  He warns Brakiss not to underestimate the Jedi.
--------------------------------------------------------
 
 
chapter 3:
 
Two pilots, Orvak and Dareb, fly specially-equipped TIEs down to Yavin IV and find a small opening in the shield near the treeline.  Dareb is killed by cutting it too close, but Orvak makes it and lands in the jungle.
 
He pulls explosives out of his TIE fighter and sets them around the shield generator station, then heads off for his next target.
 ---------------------------------------------------------
  • You know, those are pretty bad shields if there’s an opening big enough for a TIE Fighter to get through.

Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 AM

chapter 4:
 
Raynar is convinced that he could have handled the attack alone, if one even comes.  After all, they have only the word of Zekk who could have been lying.
 
He is less vocal when Tionne points out the attack has started.  She tells Lowie to land near the Temple , but not at it.  She has a feeling the docking bays and landing fields will not be safe.
 
When the generator goes, the shields come down.  Luke tells the twins to contact their mother and explain they need the reinforcements right now.  They will need to evacuate the school and fight in the jungle where they have a better chance of survival.
 
Jacen realizes his animals will live longer outdoors, too.  He goes to set them free when Jaina offers to contact their mother.  She finds, however, that the communications are jammed.
 
In the Great Hall, Luke tells the students that reinforcements may not be coming if they cannot send out a distress signal. He tells them to leave the temple and fight one-on-one in the jungle.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I’m not sure what good it would do for Leia to get a panicked call from her daughter telling her that they are under attack and their defenses are down.  I’m sure Leia is trying to get those reinforcements there asap.
  • Communications are jammed?  What a surprise!  Isn’t there some way to prevent that?
 

Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 05:50 AM

chapter 5:
 
On the Shadow Academy station, Zekk gives his final words of encouragement to his Force-trained warriors before they leave on their mission.
 
Qorl hasn’t flown much in the last twenty years, so it will be good to be in a TIE fighter again.  Norys approaches him and thinks he should be leading the wing owing to his skills in the simulation.
 
Qorl turns him down for the time being.  Norys accuses him of wanting to hold them back due his diminished capacities.  Qorl tells him he can serve his Emperor now as backup or he can be grounded for this mission.
 
He tells the others that this is a two-pronged attack.  Tamith Kai will lead the military side of it, while Zekk will be commanding the ground forces.  The energy shield is already down.  The TIEs are to provide support only, not be the major attacking force.
 
On board the battle platform, Tamith Kai tells the Dark Jedi that the doors will open in one minute.  Zekk and the others are wearing repulsorpacks, but he urges them to use the Force to slow their descent.
 
He knows that Tamith Kai is right in that he still feels friendship with Jacen and Jaina.  He hopes that Jaina heeded his warning about staying away from the academy, but he knows that she would never abandoned her friends.
 
The doors open and they all begin jumping out.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 


