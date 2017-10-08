Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Hardwood Floors

Started by Cashmere , October 08 2017 09:20 AM

14 replies to this topic

#1
Cashmere
Posted 08 October 2017 - 09:20 AM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,200 posts
I always loved the look of hardwood flooring, so I was very excited to purchase a home with hardwood through most of the downstairs. Apart from a couple of area rugs and the sunroom, it's all hard wood. When we moved in, I damp mopped with Murphy's oil soap, but other than spot cleaning and vacuuming, haven't done much since. Any other wood floor owners floating around? How do you care for them? Any horror stories or mistakes I should avoid?

#2
Odine
Posted 08 October 2017 - 01:34 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,515 posts

Don't wear stilettos on them. 


  • Kyrian +1 this

#3
Ms. Spam
Posted 09 October 2017 - 08:54 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,290 posts

I love hardwood floors but really I can't have them because I now have 4 cats. Unless they're properly sealed when mine throw up secret cat hair balls they would warp the floor. But they're beautiful and are good for people with allergies. I have tile throughout.


#4
Marc DuQuesne
Posted 10 October 2017 - 09:19 AM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 416 posts
You have to keep the humidity and temperature in the proper range or the wood will swell and start cupping. It is a bigger deal in some climates than others. Does your HVAC system have a humidifier/dehumidifier?

#5
Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 October 2017 - 12:25 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,959 posts

I feel like the only person left that prefers carpet to hardwood


#6
Cashmere
Posted 10 October 2017 - 12:31 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,200 posts
We don't have AC in the house at all, so the humidity can get up there in the summer. We try not to drip on the wood after the pool, though, so we are trying. I wonder if that's an argument in the "pro" for installing air conditioning.

#7
Marc DuQuesne
Posted 10 October 2017 - 12:36 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 416 posts
You might want to get a humidity sensor of some sort and keep an eye on it for a while. If the humidity gets to low it can be bad too, the wood can start to crack down the grain and develop gaps.

#8
Marc DuQuesne
Posted 10 October 2017 - 06:13 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 416 posts

I feel like the only person left that prefers carpet to hardwood

I like both. The most kick ass house I have ever been in (and the most expensive) was a house that I saw built from start to finish because I helped build it. It had all hardwood walls, and hardwood floors on about half the house. My favorite part of the living area of the house was the egg-shell colored carpeted floors with the dark hardwood walls. But the all wood reading area, with the wrap around windows viewing the river, is what I really envy about that place. If I had the money to build my own house, I would go hardwood walls for the most part, not floors. Except for the library, that's all dark wood.


#9
Ms. Spam
Posted 11 October 2017 - 08:30 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,290 posts

I feel like the only person left that prefers carpet to hardwood

Allergies and keeping the house cooler was where my heart takes me. I'm not knocking carpet. I just have pets. HA!


#10
Darth Ender
Posted 11 October 2017 - 06:41 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 393 posts
I bought an almost 100-year-old remodeled condo in downtown Denver with original hardwood floors and brick...that place was so cool! But with two dogs I was always cleaning that floor. I accidentally scratched the floor with a chair pretty bad and the floor around the radiator (probably original too) got completely ruined. It was quite substantial and I didn't notice due to it being in the corner and the dining room table blocked my view. The damage would be in thousands to repair. Fortunately when I sold, the buyer didn't care since he was putting black flooring down on top of the hardwood. My recommendation is to watch out for those little things you don't see.

My new house is also an older remodel (50's) with original hardwood flooring upstairs but the new finished basement has carpeting. Upstairs is gorgeous, but I spend most of my time downstairs because it is much more comfortable.

I have a Shark Steamer and it works great.

#11
Cashmere
Posted 16 October 2017 - 06:39 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,200 posts
I just did a thorough sweep of the perimeter to see if I could find any damage. So far so good. We do have water radiators though, so I need to remember to be vigilant. Thanks for the tip, Ender.

#12
Jacen123
Posted 16 October 2017 - 09:10 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,439 posts

I feel like the only person left that prefers carpet to hardwood

Besides your wife, clearly.


#13
Darth Wicket
Posted 16 October 2017 - 09:46 PM

Darth Wicket

    Wrong!!

  • Members
  • 17,288 posts

Get furniture felt pads.


#14
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 20 October 2017 - 11:37 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,941 posts

Agree with that, totally.


#15
Fozzie
Posted 20 October 2017 - 04:11 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,630 posts
My wife uses a lot of Norwex products, including a Norwex mop.
Back to The Cantina

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Cantina