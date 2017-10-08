Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Hardwood Floors
Posted 08 October 2017 - 09:20 AM
Posted 08 October 2017 - 01:34 PM
Don't wear stilettos on them.
Posted 09 October 2017 - 08:54 AM
I love hardwood floors but really I can't have them because I now have 4 cats. Unless they're properly sealed when mine throw up secret cat hair balls they would warp the floor. But they're beautiful and are good for people with allergies. I have tile throughout.
Posted 10 October 2017 - 09:19 AM
Posted 10 October 2017 - 12:25 PM
I feel like the only person left that prefers carpet to hardwood
Posted 10 October 2017 - 12:31 PM
Posted 10 October 2017 - 12:36 PM
Posted 10 October 2017 - 06:13 PM
I like both. The most kick ass house I have ever been in (and the most expensive) was a house that I saw built from start to finish because I helped build it. It had all hardwood walls, and hardwood floors on about half the house. My favorite part of the living area of the house was the egg-shell colored carpeted floors with the dark hardwood walls. But the all wood reading area, with the wrap around windows viewing the river, is what I really envy about that place. If I had the money to build my own house, I would go hardwood walls for the most part, not floors. Except for the library, that's all dark wood.
Posted 11 October 2017 - 08:30 AM
Allergies and keeping the house cooler was where my heart takes me. I'm not knocking carpet. I just have pets. HA!
Posted 11 October 2017 - 06:41 PM
My new house is also an older remodel (50's) with original hardwood flooring upstairs but the new finished basement has carpeting. Upstairs is gorgeous, but I spend most of my time downstairs because it is much more comfortable.
I have a Shark Steamer and it works great.
Posted 16 October 2017 - 06:39 PM
Posted 16 October 2017 - 09:10 PM
Besides your wife, clearly.
Posted 16 October 2017 - 09:46 PM
Get furniture felt pads.
Posted 20 October 2017 - 11:37 AM
Agree with that, totally.