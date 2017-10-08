I bought an almost 100-year-old remodeled condo in downtown Denver with original hardwood floors and brick...that place was so cool! But with two dogs I was always cleaning that floor. I accidentally scratched the floor with a chair pretty bad and the floor around the radiator (probably original too) got completely ruined. It was quite substantial and I didn't notice due to it being in the corner and the dining room table blocked my view. The damage would be in thousands to repair. Fortunately when I sold, the buyer didn't care since he was putting black flooring down on top of the hardwood. My recommendation is to watch out for those little things you don't see.



My new house is also an older remodel (50's) with original hardwood flooring upstairs but the new finished basement has carpeting. Upstairs is gorgeous, but I spend most of my time downstairs because it is much more comfortable.



I have a Shark Steamer and it works great.

