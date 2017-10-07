Is it narcassitic to write a fictional novel in 1st Person if...

...the narration is by an IRL historical personality?



e.g.



Henry the 8th



(clarification I am not writing as Henry the 8th, purely an example)



I wrote an outline, then spurred by possibilities tweaked it five different ways and then completed those five outlines. I picked my favorite outline then wrote a complete script, but wanted more. I wrote a complete novella, a bit longer than the average young adult novels, in 3rd person and then went through a second draft (although I suppose it's the third draft by that point if the script version counts), but found I wanted more still.



I have started rewriting in 1st Person from the perspective of this irl historical personality, from five hundred years ago. From everything I have consumed about this personality, including his own words, I believe I am being fair and not drowning him in myself, but then I wonder how that can be given it's fiction and I am not him. I contemplated for awhile then jumped in just letting the story come out. The two chapters I have completed from this perspective feel good, and it is allowing me to limit the readers' viewpoint to an almost I feel romantic... not as in OMG love, boning, hearts and candy, but as in a romantic view of how this person could react in the situations I have placed him in.



Honesty, please. Whatever your instinct is.

