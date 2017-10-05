Gun control brings out the stupid in people.

Or more appropriate would be it brings out the emotion in people. When people get emotional they either say things they don't mean or things that just aren't true. Enter Gloria Steinem. She posted this quote on her Facebook page.



"I want any young men who buy a gun to be treated like young women who seek an abortion, it reads. Think about it: a mandatory 48-hour waiting period, written permission from a parent or a judge, a note from a doctor proving that he understands what he is about to do, time spent watching a video on individual and mass murders, traveling hundreds of miles at his own expense to the nearest gun shop, and walking through protesters holding photos of loved ones killed by guns, protesters who call him a murderer. After all, it makes more sense to do this for young men seeking guns than for young women seeking an abortion. No young woman needing reproductive freedom has ever murdered a roomful of strangers."



Now she admitted the quote wasn't hers. But that didn't stop scores of female celebs from reposting it like they were taking their own little knee. Now I'm pro choice so that's not what set me off. What set me off at first was the mere comparison of abortion to gun control. Then I thought to myself "when does a woman need permission to get an abortion?" Right I forgot! When your under 18. When can young men under 18 but a gun? Oh that's right they can't! So that young man older than 18 actually good through more scrutiny trying to buy a gun. Sans the people protesting outside the store.



That's tame in comparison to Jimmy Kimmel though. Though I'm now convinced Chuck Schumer wrote that monologue for him as well so whatever. But **** you Kimmel for saying that people's prayers don't count if they aren't for getting rid of guns. Because that's really what he's saying.

