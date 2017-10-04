Thanks to Equifax and its hacking misshandlng it is being brought up that we should do away with that pesky number. But really could we?
I feel this is like the penny. We will never be rid of it.
What if we do away with Social Security numbers?
Started by Ms. Spam , October 04 2017 07:43 AM
Posted 04 October 2017 - 07:43 AM
Posted 04 October 2017 - 08:47 AM
Too much information is tied to your SSN. It'll never happen.
