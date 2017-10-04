Jump to content

2017 NFL Pick'em Week 5

Started by Ms. Spam , October 03 2017 10:08 PM

7 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted 03 October 2017 - 10:08 PM

Ms. Spam

Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay
 
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston
 
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago

Darth Krawlie
Posted 04 October 2017 - 08:53 AM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay
 
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston
 
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago
 
Again too many away teams...

Jacen123
Posted 04 October 2017 - 06:29 PM

Jacen123

Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay

Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati: Buffalo
NY Jets at Cleveland: Jets
Carolina at Detroit: Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami: Tennessee
LA Chargers at NY Giants: Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland: Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams: Rams
Green Bay at Dallas: Dallas
Kansas City at Houston: Kansas City

Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago: Minnesota


Poe Dameron
Posted 04 October 2017 - 07:16 PM

Poe Dameron

Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay

Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston

Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago


Gamevet
Posted 04 October 2017 - 07:16 PM

Gamevet

The Thursday game could be a trap. I can't pick Tampa Bay over New England though; that would be quite a gamble.

 

New England!


Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 03:55 AM

Pharoah JZA

Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay
 
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston
 
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 08:45 AM

Ms. Spam

New England.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Yesterday, 12:55 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday October 5

New England at Tampa Bay


Sunday October 8

Buffalo at Cincinnati

NY Jets at Cleveland

Carolina at Detroit

San Francisco at Indianapolis

Tennessee at Miami

LA Chargers at NY Giants

Arizona at Philadelphia

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

Baltimore at Oakland

Seattle at LA Rams

Green Bay at Dallas

Kansas City at Houston


Monday October 9

Minnesota at Chicago


