Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2017 NFL Pick'em Week 5
#1
Posted 03 October 2017 - 10:08 PM
#2
Posted 04 October 2017 - 08:53 AM
New England at Tampa Bay
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago
Again too many away teams...
#3
Posted 04 October 2017 - 06:29 PM
Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati: Buffalo
NY Jets at Cleveland: Jets
Carolina at Detroit: Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami: Tennessee
LA Chargers at NY Giants: Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia: Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland: Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams: Rams
Green Bay at Dallas: Dallas
Kansas City at Houston: Kansas City
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago: Minnesota
#4
Posted 04 October 2017 - 07:16 PM
Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago
#5
Posted 04 October 2017 - 07:16 PM
The Thursday game could be a trap. I can't pick Tampa Bay over New England though; that would be quite a gamble.
New England!
#6
Posted Yesterday, 03:55 AM
#7
Posted Yesterday, 08:45 AM
New England.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 12:55 PM
Thursday October 5
New England at Tampa Bay
Sunday October 8
Buffalo at Cincinnati
NY Jets at Cleveland
Carolina at Detroit
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Tennessee at Miami
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Arizona at Philadelphia
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Oakland
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Dallas
Kansas City at Houston
Monday October 9
Minnesota at Chicago