Why did Owen by C3P0?
Posted 26 September 2017 - 05:17 PM
Posted 26 September 2017 - 05:48 PM
Because what Owen really needs is a droid that speaks the binary language of moisture vaporators and C-3P0's first job was programming binary load lifters which we all know is practically the same thing. And Beru needs one that speaks Bocce and it's like a second language to C-3P0.
Duh.
Posted 26 September 2017 - 05:49 PM
I always thought C3PO was not necessarily a proper name, but a model number, which is what our "C3PO" goes by. It would be like having a Dell Optiplex 7020: literally millions of them.
But then again, we are talking about the same story where Luke Skywalker lives on the same planet his Dad was from, and lives with his dad's step brother minutes away from where his dad grew up, and uses the same last name as his dad. Or, how about "Old Ben Kenobi," a jedi in hiding from the empire, using the same last name and same initials as his actual identity, whom everyone knows as some laser sword carrying crazy old wizard.
Posted 26 September 2017 - 06:19 PM
Why did Owen do what by C3PO?
Posted 26 September 2017 - 06:45 PM
Why does the board autocorrect Goldenrod's real name [C 3 P O]? It doesn't like R2 Detoo either. Which admin is so uptight about droid designations that they programmed the names to be autocorrected?
Why are droid names and starfighters labeled with our alphabet, when they use Aurebesh in the Galaxy Far, Far Away?
Anyway, he bought a bog-standard droid that was up to the tasks he needed done. Why would he think the Goldenrod droid was the same one he had had around the farm over twenty years before? Come to think of it, Jawas probably end up recycling and refurbishing droids all the time. Maybe it is common to end up getting an old droid sold back to them by Jawas.
Posted 26 September 2017 - 06:48 PM
I really wish we'd get rid of that auto-correct.
Posted 26 September 2017 - 06:49 PM
Posted 26 September 2017 - 07:32 PM
Posted 27 September 2017 - 01:48 AM
Posted 27 September 2017 - 01:52 AM
Posted 27 September 2017 - 02:05 AM
Posted 27 September 2017 - 06:52 AM
Posted 27 September 2017 - 09:34 AM
Let's look at it from Owen's perspective. Goldenrod wasn't gold when Owen first encountered him - he was a dull gray. It was just another droid, one that happened to come with the woman Cliegg married. It was on the farm with Owen for no more than 10 years, and possibly much less than that. How many droids were on the Lars farm back then? Would Owen need to personally know all of them? Then the step-brother shows up, stays a couple of days, and leaves abruptly, taking the droid with him. Did Owen care?
Over twenty years later, a protocol droid (all of which seem to have 3, P, and O in their designation somewhere) is on sale from Jawas. Why would he assume it is the same droid? Why even assume Owen remembers having one of those droids around before?
Posted 27 September 2017 - 10:26 AM
Posted 27 September 2017 - 10:44 AM
Fear not! I, the Star Wars canon expert (and by canon, I mean pre-Disney) am coming to the rescue tonight to answer your questions! Expect for maybe the original question because I don't believe it's ever been addressed. I'll tell you about the Skywalker name and the Greek and Latin alphabets and so forth. The reason I can't right now is because my work computer bizarrely blocks me from quoting other posts, which is quite annoying.
I also hate that filter.
Posted 27 September 2017 - 10:47 AM
I feel like he might've gotten more screen time if he was called Goldenrod. Poor guy. Imagine being called by your serial number instead of your name your whole life.
Posted 27 September 2017 - 02:43 PM
Because Han Solo was being a jerk when he called him that. No one wants to keep calling someone the sarcastic name a jerk used on them unless you want to be a bully. 😁
**** Goldenrod is awesome. Why didn't that take off as a moniker?
Posted 29 September 2017 - 03:35 AM
Posted 29 September 2017 - 05:19 PM
I always assumed that droid call signs are as common as first names. I'm sure there are other C-3POs out there, just as there are probably other Lukes and Hans out there, but for narrative purposes we only meet the ones we are familiar with.
In fact, the novel Choices of One interesting established that Skywalker was a semi-common surname in the Outer Rim (the portion of space where Tatooine is located). Now, I like this because the author knew exactly what he was doing: he took a name previously thought unique and made it common, yet knew that the Skywalker family we meet in the films and after the films would continue to be the only Skywalkers the saga would ever mention. This is like a TV show I used to watch (I forgot what it was) where the characters constantly complain about how a certain character never stops talking, yet every time said character is on screen we never see or hear him talk. Puts a nifty little twist on it, methinks.
As for the craft bearing letters from the Latin and Greek alphabets, this is simply because the language of Galactic Basic is always heard dubbed in English for us, while the Tionese language is dubbed in Greek. In reality, neither of these languages has any connection on any of our own real-world languages, but certain ones have been chosen for representation that way for whatever reason.
So there you go.
Posted 30 September 2017 - 12:08 AM
OK, I'm going to have to go full on non-ironic, geek mode to continue this discussion.
I can't remember where I read/heard it, but I seem to remember there being a 3PO droid series, and l wookiepedia seems to confirm that. Take that with a grain of salt if you want and really I don't know if it is necessarily canon since the only other "named" protocol droid that makes an appearance is TC14. However, if there is in fact a 3PO series, it would seem to make sense there could be models from A3PO to Z3PO, since there seems to be an entire series of droids called E3PO series. So, I think it is a reasonable assumption that there may be an entire series of C3POs, too. So, naturally, if there are a whole line of droids called C3PO, maybe Uncle Owen was justified in buying C3PO.
As for the Skywalker surname, there isn't anything that I know of that necessarily contradicts your theory. The Skywalker name could be as common as Smith, Jones, or even Walker (!), but since we are only introduced to 3 Skywalkers so far (4 if you count Leia's name, excluding EU novels, and excluding the ST, since Rey isn't confirmed as a Skywalker, and Kylo Ren's true surname is Solo), that can't be confirmed. But your source is no less valid than my example of E3PO series, so maybe it is. I think it kind of comes down to the intent of George Lucas, but somehow I doubt he gave it that much thought. So, maybe Luke keeping his true last name isn't as crazy as I first suggested. Still, why court danger?
Solo, on the other hand, probably is a surname and not unique to Han Solo (assuming that isn't an alias, anyway), and for all we know it could even be common. Hell, in real life, the surname does exist, Hope Solo probably being the most famous example. So, I buy Solo being a surname that could be a somewhat common name in the Star Wars universe.
But as for Kenobi? Man, going by Old Ben Kenobi when your name is Obi Wan Kenobi (I mean, if you even say Old Ben Kenobi really fast, it phonetically sounds similar), and you are wanted by the Galactic Empire and all your neighbors think you a wizard...well that is the worst disguise since Prince Adam.
Posted 30 September 2017 - 05:52 AM
This is like a TV show I used to watch (I forgot what it was) where the characters constantly complain about how a certain character never stops talking, yet every time said character is on screen we never see or hear him talk. Puts a nifty little twist on it, methinks.
Posted 30 September 2017 - 06:29 PM
Because he was out of carbon organophosphates, duh.
Posted Today, 02:14 PM
Kenobi didn't go by Old Ben. He just went by Ben. Luke refers to him as old Ben the way someone would say that old man who lives down the street from us. And the only ones who knew him as a wizard were the Lars. And its not like they were going run around telling people about him.
But as for Kenobi? Man, going by Old Ben Kenobi when your name is Obi Wan Kenobi (I mean, if you even say Old Ben Kenobi really fast, it phonetically sounds similar), and you are wanted by the Galactic Empire and all your neighbors think you a wizard...well that is the worst disguise since Prince Adam.
