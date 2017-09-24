"Darkest Knight": Book 5 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 2:



Han Solo is dressed quite differently than normal and the twins realize the ship looks odd, too. He says that there have been some problems in the Outer Rim and their mother wants him to take a look out there. It keeps him on his toes. Luke is going with him in order to continue keeping his Jedi skills in top shape.



Chewie and Lowie have some kind of family emergency back on Kashyyyk that Han is sure Lowie will tell them about soon.



In the meantime, he’s brought shield generators for the Jedi Academy and gifts for his children. After Jacen jokes about how Jawa have something no other species has, baby Jawas, they go inside for a look.



Anakin Solo has sent Tenel Ka a recording of him practicing braiding yarn with one hand. He thought she might be able to use some of this to be able to braid her hair. He also shows the finished result on his mother.



Lowie appears. Em Teedee explains that the Wookiee is sorry he’s concerned them. The droid translates that Lowie’s sister, Sirrakuk, is about to undergo the Wookie Rite of Passage ceremony. This is normally dangerous anyway, but Lowie is afraid that Sirra will be inspired both by his example and by her friend Raabakyysh.



As a potential Jedi trainee, Lowie had insisted on doing his Rite of Passage himself. Raaba had been Sirra’s close friend and a potential romantic interest for Lowie. Feeling she should follow Lowie’s example to prove that she was worthy to be the mate of a Jedi, she went out alone, too. Unfortunately, Raaba has not returned.



The loss of her friend made Sirra more reckless and she intended to go it alone, too. Lowie sent a message awhile ago asking her to allow him to accompany her. She has accepted, but he’s still concerned. For one, it will be painful returning to Kashyyyk knowing that Raaba isn’t there. Secondly, his pain may make it difficult for him to concentrate on helping Sirra.



Jacen, Jaina and Tenel Ka all volunteer to come support him.



Knowing his children would want to help their friend, Han has already cleared it with their mother. They say good-bye to their father and uncle.

This is a good time to point out something that we haven’t covered yet. The time is still about 23 years ABY. Luke has been married for a few years. Yet, we’ve not read any mention of his wife, Mara Jade, at all. In fact, Luke is running off with Han to the Outer Rim as if he has nothing keeping him here. Of course, we know that the YJK books were written before Vision of the Future.