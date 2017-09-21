2017 NFL Pick'em Week 3

Sorry guys! I have been without internet or computer for two days. I tried to do this by phone but it was getting frustrating. I had a power surge or something that fried both the home computer and my router and the school blocks nightly.

Thursday September 21

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Sunday September 24

Baltimore at Jacksonville

Denver at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at Chicago

Atlanta at Detroit

Cleveland at Indianapolis

Tampa Bay at Minnesota

Houston at New England

Miami at NY Jets

NY Giants at Philadelpia

New Orleans at Carolina

Seattle at Tennessee

Cincinnati at Green Bay

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland at Washington

Monday September 25

Dallas at Arizona

And my Thursday pick the Rams.