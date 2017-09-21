2017 NFL Pick'em Week 3

I'm going to be working a 12 hour shift tomorrow, so I thought I'd go ahead and post Thursday night's game to start.
Thursday, Sept 21st
L.A. Rams at S.F. 49'ers
Rams!
Sorry guys! I have been without internet or computer for two days. I tried to do this by phone but it was getting frustrating. I had a power surge or something that fried both the home computer and my router and the school blocks nightly.
Thursday September 21
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco: Rams
Sunday September 24
Baltimore at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Denver at Buffalo: Denver
Pittsburgh at Chicago: Pittsburgh
Atlanta at Detroit: Detroit
Cleveland at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at Minnesota: Tampa Bay
Houston at New England: New England
Miami at NY Jets: Miami
NY Giants at Philadelphia: Philly
New Orleans at Carolina: Carolina
Seattle at Tennessee: Tennessee
Cincinnati at Green Bay: Green Bay
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers: Kansas City
Oakland at Washington: Washington
Monday September 25
Dallas at Arizona: Dallas
