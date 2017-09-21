Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2017 NFL Pick'em Week 3

Started by Gamevet , Yesterday, 09:17 PM

5 replies to this topic

#1
Gamevet
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,218 posts

I'm going to be working a 12 hour shift tomorrow, so I thought I'd go ahead and post Thursday night's game to start.

 

Thursday, Sept 21st

 

L.A. Rams at S.F. 49'ers

 

Rams!


#2
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 04:09 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,252 posts

Sorry guys! I have been without internet or computer for two days. I tried to do this by phone but it was getting frustrating. I had a power surge or something that fried both the home computer and my router and the school blocks nightly. :(

 

Thursday September 21
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco
 
Sunday September 24
Baltimore at Jacksonville
Denver at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at Chicago
Atlanta at Detroit
Cleveland at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at Minnesota
Houston at New England
Miami at NY Jets
NY Giants at Philadelpia
New Orleans at Carolina
Seattle at Tennessee
Cincinnati at Green Bay
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland at Washington
 
Monday September 25
Dallas at Arizona
 
And my Thursday pick the Rams.

#3
Jacen123
Posted Today, 08:26 AM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,415 posts

Thursday September 21
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco: Rams

Sunday September 24
Baltimore at Jacksonville: Jacksonville
Denver at Buffalo: Denver
Pittsburgh at Chicago: Pittsburgh
Atlanta at Detroit: Detroit
Cleveland at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at Minnesota: Tampa Bay
Houston at New England: New England
Miami at NY Jets: Miami
NY Giants at Philadelphia: Philly
New Orleans at Carolina: Carolina
Seattle at Tennessee: Tennessee
Cincinnati at Green Bay: Green Bay
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers: Kansas City
Oakland at Washington: Washington

Monday September 25
Dallas at Arizona: Dallas


#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 08:56 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,942 posts
Thursday September 21
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco
 
Sunday September 24
Baltimore at Jacksonville
Denver at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at Chicago
Atlanta at Detroit
Cleveland at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at Minnesota
Houston at New England
Miami at NY Jets
NY Giants at Philadelpia
New Orleans at Carolina
Seattle at Tennessee
Cincinnati at Green Bay
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland at Washington
 
Monday September 25
Dallas at Arizona
 
Too many away winners, but I can't really decide which ones to change.

#5
Pharoah JZA
Posted Today, 09:49 AM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,943 posts
LA Rams
Baltimore
Denver
Pittsburgh
Detroit
Cleveland
Tampa Bay
New England
Miami
Philadelphia
Carolina
Seattle
Green Bay
Kansas City
Oakland
Dallas

#6
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Today, 01:03 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,924 posts

Thursday September 21

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco


Sunday September 24

Baltimore at Jacksonville

Denver at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at Chicago

Atlanta at Detroit

Cleveland at Indianapolis

Tampa Bay at Minnesota

Houston at New England

Miami at NY Jets

NY Giants at Philadelphia

New Orleans at Carolina

Seattle at Tennessee

Cincinnati at Green Bay

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland at Washington


Monday September 25

Dallas at Arizona


Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports