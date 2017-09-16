ESPN's problem is not the politics, it's that you simply don't need it any more.

Back in the old days you'd have to watch SportsCenter, it was the only way to see scores and/or highlights and other news. It was the only way to find out about a trade. You'd turn on SC and they'd report a trade and you'd be like "holy crap." Even for rumors, ESPN was the place. The pregame shows like NFL Countdown were must watch because they'd have info that you couldn;t get elsewhere.

Just not the case now, you get every score on your phone. If a player gets hurt, you see it right away.