The fake news that turns out to be true thread

Because I try to be fair and don't have a sense of peer pressure that would stop me from pointing out an uncomfortable counterpoint? Sorry for raining on the hate fest.

Yes, yes. You are quite the self appointed defender of truth.

Actually, spoken like a right and proper Pavlovian Rushbot. Or maybe it's just because you are simply a contrarian that argues for arguments sake? I suspect its probably a bit from Column A, and some from Column B.

Either way, there is no counterpoint to be had here. You are defending someone who is telling people that a Cat 4 hurricane is nothing more than liberal media hype for ratings, and then realizes he effed up, and leaves. If Limprick actually stayed in FL and rode out the storm, it would be one thing. He'd still be a moron and wrong, but at least he'd be walking his talk.

It just goes to show you how Rush Limblaugh doesn't actually stand by the crap that spews out of his mouth, and the coward doesn't even have the decency to tell that to his audience and offer a correction. What a despicable excuse for a human being Limbdork is. What kind of person does that? I mean, besides a sociopath or a pathological narcissist, that is.

I get that you love to argue, Poe, but damn dude, why you would want to defend someone like that is beyond me.

https://www.rushlimb...ane-irma-panic/



Transcript.



Haven't read through it all, but Rush complaining about everything being politicized is way funnier and more hypocritical than any other possible thing he said.

I'm still scrolling through it myself, but hilarious. The guy is so full of himself.