Treverrow out of Episode IX

At least it hadn't started filming before he left, like the Han movie.
So, they've had to can the directors in three separate movies already? Sheesh. At least Josh Trank can sleep knowing that it isn't all him now.
Not that Trevorrow getting tossed fills me with any sorrow. He was always a baffling choice. Here's hoping Rian Johnson just did such an awesome job that they asked him to come back and finish the trilogy.
Being willing to admit a mistake and fix it before it's too late is a good thing.
I can't imagine the pressure Kennedy is under to deliver these films. I think she knows what she is doing but maybe it was a mistake to hire these young auteurs who all basically wrote and directed an indie hit, then jumped to something big.
Kevin Feige doesn't seem to have this problem.
Aside from Kenneth Branagh (arguably), Trevorrow has had more experience than any of the Marvel directors when it comes to directing a mega-budget franchise film. I figured that's how he got hired in the first place. He made bank with an old franchise tickling people's nostalgia so they handed him the reins despite Jurassic World not being particularly impressive on the merits.
They didn't think he was some genius director, they thought this was a guy they could work with to keep the train moving.
I've never come across one person who doesn't like that movie. Not a single one. In real life I mean.
TFA feels too much like a crap reboot to me, rather than a sequel. R1 was the SW movie we'd been waiting for, but given that there were extensive reshoots, I somehow doubt they'll ask Edwards to come back to direct IX. I hope they do, but then again, Rogue One worked because of the nostalgia feels of seeing OT stormies, X-wings and Vader on the big screen again; I'm not sure he'd deliver again on an ST movie.
The biggest question is, will they bring in another solid choice like Ron Howard again? Or will they go with another indie-style director with a hit or two under their belt? Maybe even one of the current crop of superhero directors, like Taika Waititi or James Wan?
Oh Im not saying that anyones evidence is right or wrong. Just find it hard to believe anyone would do a poll in their office about it.
This went off the rails quickly.
I'll direct Episode IX. How difficult could it be? Kill off Snoke, blow up a Death Star, have a monster try to eat Rey or Poe, have a lazer sword duel or two, use some wipe transitions, cut to end credits. Easy. What's the pay?
Reportedly, TLJ has the fewest scene wipe transitions, so it'll probably both suck and blow. At any rate, no real Star Wars fan would actually like a Star Wars film. They'd lose all credibility here.
Well so long as there aren't any ridiculously cute animals clearly designed to appeal to kids and heavily marketed to sell toys, I think we should be OK.
Tank you've got some crazy ideas when it comes to JJ delivering a great movie.
I did a poll in my office and most people think TFA was **** because it was essentially a nostalgic rehash and added nothing to the saga.
Yeah, who would want kids to like Star Wars?? That's insane!!
I always find it odd when someone has that POV. I mean let's face it anyone who was a kid during the time of the OT spent much, much, much more time playing with the toys than watching the movies.
I pick option B. Kennedy's resume speaks for itself. I give her the benefit of the doubt. I think what's happening is these young guys are coming in thinking they have creative license to make their movie, everyone else be damned. To your point a franchise like this needs veterans who know their way around Hollywood and want to make the best film possible within the parameters set by their boss. Abrams and Howard give off that vibe. They remind me of Kershner in the way he handled a production of this scale and the pressure it brings. The young guys are not so much fanboys but seem to be more looking to make their mark and want to treat it like another indie film with a bigger budget. What I wonder is, if Gilroy is brought in to do reshoots and finish off R1 to Lucasfilm's liking, why not give someone like him the keys from the start?
So what's the issue I wonder? Is it--
A. Kathleen Kennedy is impossible to work for?
or
B. These directors too fanboy to do quality work?
or
C. Some combination of the two?
So of the six SW films in production...
TFA replaced the original writer
R1 needed a new writer/director to do reshoots
TLJ seems to be no problem
The Han Solo film lost its directors in production
Episode IX has lost it's writer/director
Whatever movie Josh Trank was going to make was cancelled (supposedly a Boba Fett film)
The production track record is not good. That said, the two movies we've seen so far (TFA and R1) were great, and TLJ looks to be good, (no way to know for sure yet).
I can't imagine the pressure Kennedy is under to deliver these films. I think she knows what she is doing but maybe it was a mistake to hire these young auteurs who all basically wrote and directed an indie hit, then jumped to something big. With the exception of Abrams, (who delivered) none of them have worked on movies this big-- movies that have so many interested parties that you literally have to face a committee to get things approved.
Abrams knows that system. As does Ron Howard. I like they wanted to use younger voices, but I just don't know they could hack it. I think Kennedy is running the company the right way, but maybe she mad some bad picks.
Dealing with Fisher's absence probably didn't make it any easier.
In short-- OKAY I'LL DO IT KATHY
I am glad that the director who has never made a single film I liked is not going to be making one of the Star War(s)
and
I hope he is replaced with a director who has made at least one (1) film I have liked!
They need to hurry up and announce a new director for those of us who desperately had to base our entire Ep IX prejudgment on Trevorrow's hiring. His removal now leaves my clairvoyant thumbs-down in a total awkward limbo.