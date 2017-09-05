Treverrow out of Episode IX

So what's the issue I wonder? Is it--



A. Kathleen Kennedy is impossible to work for?



or



B. These directors too fanboy to do quality work?



or



C. Some combination of the two?





So of the six SW films in production...



TFA replaced the original writer

R1 needed a new writer/director to do reshoots

TLJ seems to be no problem

The Han Solo film lost its directors in production

Episode IX has lost it's writer/director

Whatever movie Josh Trank was going to make was cancelled (supposedly a Boba Fett film)



The production track record is not good. That said, the two movies we've seen so far (TFA and R1) were great, and TLJ looks to be good, (no way to know for sure yet).



I can't imagine the pressure Kennedy is under to deliver these films. I think she knows what she is doing but maybe it was a mistake to hire these young auteurs who all basically wrote and directed an indie hit, then jumped to something big. With the exception of Abrams, (who delivered) none of them have worked on movies this big-- movies that have so many interested parties that you literally have to face a committee to get things approved.



Abrams knows that system. As does Ron Howard. I like they wanted to use younger voices, but I just don't know they could hack it. I think Kennedy is running the company the right way, but maybe she mad some bad picks.



Dealing with Fisher's absence probably didn't make it any easier.



In short-- OKAY I'LL DO IT KATHY

I pick option B. Kennedy's resume speaks for itself. I give her the benefit of the doubt. I think what's happening is these young guys are coming in thinking they have creative license to make their movie, everyone else be damned. To your point a franchise like this needs veterans who know their way around Hollywood and want to make the best film possible within the parameters set by their boss. Abrams and Howard give off that vibe. They remind me of Kershner in the way he handled a production of this scale and the pressure it brings. The young guys are not so much fanboys but seem to be more looking to make their mark and want to treat it like another indie film with a bigger budget. What I wonder is, if Gilroy is brought in to do reshoots and finish off R1 to Lucasfilm's liking, why not give someone like him the keys from the start?