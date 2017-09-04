2017 NFL Pick'em Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kansas City at New England



Sunday, Sept. 10

New York Jets at Buffalo

Atlanta at Chicago

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Arizona at Detroit

Jacksonville at Houston

Tampa Bay at Miami

Oakland at Tennessee

Philadelphia at Washington

Indianapolis at Los Angeles

Seattle at Green Bay

Carolina at San Francisco

New York Giants at Dallas



Monday, Sept. 11

New Orleans at Minnesota

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

It's time to crash and burn. There are a couple of teams that I have no idea what their talent status is.