2017 NFL Pick'em Week 1

Started by Ms. Spam , September 03 2017 09:33 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 03 September 2017 - 09:33 PM

Ms. Spam

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
 
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
 
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

Gamevet
Posted 04 September 2017 - 08:13 PM

Gamevet

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England

Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas

Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

 

 

It's time to crash and burn. There are a couple of teams that I have no idea what their talent status is.


Lucas1138
Posted 05 September 2017 - 07:11 AM

Lucas1138

The Monday night game is the Chargers not Rams. Colts play the Rams.
 
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
 
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
 
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

Jacen123
Posted 05 September 2017 - 07:44 AM

Jacen123

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England: New England

Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo: Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago: Atlanta
Baltimore at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland: Pittsburgh
Arizona at Detroit: Arizona
Jacksonville at Houston: Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami: Tampa Bay
Oakland at Tennessee: Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington: Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Los Angeles: Rams
Seattle at Green Bay: Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco: Carolina
New York Giants at Dallas: Dallas

Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota: Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver: Denver


Ms. Spam
Posted 05 September 2017 - 09:57 AM

Ms. Spam

Oops on the Rams. I honestly have no idea why I typed that. It has been a long week.

Darth Krawlie
Posted 05 September 2017 - 10:16 AM

Darth Krawlie

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
 
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
 
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Rams at Denver

Gamevet
Posted 05 September 2017 - 09:46 PM

Gamevet

Thanks for the heads up Lucas1138.

 

I changed my pick for Indy, since the status of Luck is questionable.


Pharoah JZA
Posted 07 September 2017 - 04:36 AM

Pharoah JZA

Here we go again!

 

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
 
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
 
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

Ms. Spam
Posted 07 September 2017 - 10:20 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday I pick Kansas City! Also I fixed my error.

Poe Dameron
Posted 07 September 2017 - 05:05 PM

Poe Dameron

Eh, why not?

 

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England

Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas

Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver


  Ms. Spam +1 this

Ashaman
Posted 07 September 2017 - 05:41 PM

Ashaman

New England

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 07 September 2017 - 05:57 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
 
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
 
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

Ms. Spam
Posted 08 September 2017 - 09:07 AM

Ms. Spam

Whoops! Did KC win?

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 07:52 AM

Ms. Spam

Thursday I pick Kansas City! Also I fixed my error.

Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
 
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
 
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver
 
I wonder if the Tampa Miami game will be played.

Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 08:22 AM

Darth Krawlie

They moved it to week 11, when both teams had a bye
