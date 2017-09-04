Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2017 NFL Pick'em Week 1
#1
Posted 03 September 2017 - 09:33 PM
#2
Posted 04 September 2017 - 08:13 PM
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver
It's time to crash and burn. There are a couple of teams that I have no idea what their talent status is.
#3
Posted 05 September 2017 - 07:11 AM
#4
Posted 05 September 2017 - 07:44 AM
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England: New England
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo: Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago: Atlanta
Baltimore at Cincinnati: Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland: Pittsburgh
Arizona at Detroit: Arizona
Jacksonville at Houston: Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami: Tampa Bay
Oakland at Tennessee: Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington: Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Los Angeles: Rams
Seattle at Green Bay: Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco: Carolina
New York Giants at Dallas: Dallas
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota: Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver: Denver
#5
Posted 05 September 2017 - 09:57 AM
#6
Posted 05 September 2017 - 10:16 AM
#7
Posted 05 September 2017 - 09:46 PM
Thanks for the heads up Lucas1138.
I changed my pick for Indy, since the status of Luck is questionable.
#8
Posted 07 September 2017 - 04:36 AM
Here we go again!
#9
Posted 07 September 2017 - 10:20 AM
#10
Posted 07 September 2017 - 05:05 PM
Eh, why not?
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City at New England
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo
Atlanta at Chicago
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Arizona at Detroit
Jacksonville at Houston
Tampa Bay at Miami
Oakland at Tennessee
Philadelphia at Washington
Indianapolis at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Carolina at San Francisco
New York Giants at Dallas
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans at Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver
#11
Posted 07 September 2017 - 05:41 PM
#12
Posted 07 September 2017 - 05:57 PM
#13
Posted 08 September 2017 - 09:07 AM
#14
Posted Yesterday, 07:52 AM
Thursday I pick Kansas City! Also I fixed my error.
#15
Posted Yesterday, 08:22 AM
