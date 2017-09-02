Jump to content

"Lightsabers": Book 4 in the Young Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , September 02 2017 05:48 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 02 September 2017 - 05:48 AM



    

  
  
chapter 1:
 
Dawn arrives and Luke Skywalker stops his meditations, using the Force to engage in physical exercise.  He is troubled by the recent events surrounding his former student, Brakiss, who had abducted several students from his school and attempted to corrupt them to the Dark Side.
 
Having failed at that, he resorted to culling Force-sensitives among the poor youth of Coruscant.  Now, Jacen and Jaina’s friend, Zekk, is among Brakiss’s students.  Equipment stolen from a New Republic supply ship by the former Imperial TIE pilot, Qorl, leads Luke to believe that an attack is coming.
 
He gets the feeling that this new leader of the Second Imperium, as it is called, is more than just a pretender.
 
In the Great Hall, Luke addresses his students, reminding them of dark times ahead and how he needs them to focus on stretching their understanding of their skills to prepare for what lies ahead.
 
Later, he approaches Jacen, Jaina, Lowbacca and Tenel Ka.  He tells them that they have the most experience with the Shadow Academy and believes that they are ready for the next step in their Jedi training: building their own lightsabers.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Luke specifically states that it is 19 years after the death of the Emperor.  This means, the time is now 24 years ABY and Jacen & Jaina are 14 years old.  Their brother, Anakin, should be about 12 ½.

#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 03 September 2017 - 04:51 AM



    

  
  
 
chapter 2:
 
Luke explains to them that Jedi during the Clone Wars could build their sabers in a couple of days, but the true art of lightsaber construction takes a long time.  They will have to choose their components wisely.
 
The power source is fairly simple to find, but it’s the focusing crystal that will be a challenge.  The best ones to use are rare kaiburr crystals, but he doesn’t have a stash of those here.  For that reason, they’ll have to find their own gems.
 
He describes the various colors a saber blade can take and how they should be able to scavenge gems from around the temple.  Or they can use resources already at their disposal.
 
Jaina decides to grow her own crystal so that hers will be unique.   Jacen uses the Corusca gem he’d gotten at GemDiver Station for his. Lowie finds small crystals used in a high-resolution projection display for his.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Kaiburr crystals were used in lightsabers?  Really?
  • The lightsaber method Luke described during the Clone Wars as opposed to before it was described in I, Jedi.
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 04 September 2017 - 05:45 AM



    

  
  
chapter 3:
 
Tenel Ka spends a great deal more time honing her physical skills, knowing that the body is more important than the weapon.  Still, she gives considerable thought to how she wants her lightsaber to look and chooses to use the two Rancor teeth she’d kept when her grandmother’s favorite rancor died a couple of years ago.
 
Em Teedee tells her Lowie wants to know which volcano she wants to search for her crystals in.  She becomes concerned when she realizes that her friend and the twins are nearly done with hers.  She decides to complete hers without delay and chooses the nearest one.
 
They head into the jungle where she finds crystals honed by the volcano’s lava.  She works late into the night.  She is troubled when she realizes the crystals do not fit perfectly into the handle and that they have tiny flaws in them.  But she’s tired and doesn’t have time to go back for others.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Obviously, Tenel Ka did not get rancor teeth from Ta’a Chume, but from Teneniel Djo’s mother.

#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 05 September 2017 - 04:28 AM



    

  
  

chapter 4:
 
After spending time dueling droids with wooden sticks, the four students are taken in the jungle with their newly-built lightsabers.  Luke pulls out four remotes.  He also brings out a visor for Lowbacca and three blastshielded helmets for the others.  They will be deflecting bolts using only the Force.
 
He cautions them to be careful with their new weapons.
 
It is challenging to fight this way.  Jacen doesn’t like to admit to himself that he is using some of the skills Brakiss taught him.  However, he soon gets the hang of it.  When Luke calls off the session, they find that Tenel Ka has sliced hers in two.
 
She explains she also used her ears to track the remote.  Luke congratulates her for using all of her resources, not just the Force.
 
Then he sets Jain and Lowie to fence each other.  Neither wants to fight the other, but Luke tells them there’s a difference between practicing their skills and fighting.  They need to be able to defend themselves from a lightsaber attack.
 
Jaina knows this is true, especially if she is to help free Zekk from the hold of the Shadow Academy.
 
She and Lowie do a good job and Luke decides it’s time for Jacen and Tenel Ka’s turn.
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 


#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 06 September 2017 - 04:17 AM



    

  
  

chapter 5:
 
Luke warns them to not get cocky.  The two of them start off sparring.  Jacen tells Tenel Ka that a wampa has such long arms because his hands are too far away from its body.
 
Tenel Ka refuses to be distracted with jokes.  They push themselves to do well.  Tenel Ka presses herself to the point where the handle shudders.
 
As Jacen swings back, Tenel Ka’s crystal overloads and the blade vanishes.  The swing comes down, but through flesh, not blade and cuts through Tenel Ka’s arm.  She sees her own hand holding the rancor-tooth handle, hears Jacen scream and then passes out.
--------------------------------------------------------------
 
 


#6
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 04:07 AM



    

  
  

chapter 6:
 
Brakiss shows Zekk the nebula created by Naga Sadow millennia ago and how he can manipulate the starfire itself.  This is power Jacen and Jaina would never have shown him.
 
Zekk had never intended to abandon his friends, but Brakiss had shown him things he had not learned from them.  He resents them for holding him back from better life than the one he had in Coruscant’s underworld.
 
At times, he misses Old Peckhum, but he knows his future is here.
 
Zekk wants to learn to do as Brakiss is, but his teacher reminds him there are still things to learn.  In the meantime, Tamith Kai flaunts her prized student, Vilas.  Brakiss thinks Zekk is ready for something else, however.  He gives the young man a lightsaber.
 
Normally, these are constructed by the student, but they haven’t the time for that now. He leads Zekk to the training rooms where he hopes the young man will do better than his friends did.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
 


#7
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 03:59 AM



    

  
  

chapter 7:
 
Luke had carried Tenel Ka himself back to the academy.  No one was allowed to see her while she was being treated.  Now that she’s simply in the infirmary, Jacen cannot stand the wait any longer.
 
He, Jaina and Lowie approach Luke and Jacen explains that he needs to see Tenel Ka, even if it’s just to apologize or to tell her a joke. Luke tells them that she needs to be alone now.  The lightsaber explosion made reattaching her arm impossible.  Prosthetics are possible, but that’s a hard decision to make.  For now, they need to let Tenel Ka have time alone.
 
That night, Jacen sleeps fitfully before waking up and running to get Lowie and Jaina.  He tells them he senses something is wrong with Tenel Ka.  They find a shuttle leaving the temple; Master Skywalker is standing there seeing it off.
 
He explains that Tenel Ka’s family came for her.  Jaina doesn’t understand why a family from Dathomir would be flying an ambassador shuttle bearing the crest of the Royal Family of Hapes.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 


