"Lightsabers": Book 4 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 4:



After spending time dueling droids with wooden sticks, the four students are taken in the jungle with their newly-built lightsabers. Luke pulls out four remotes. He also brings out a visor for Lowbacca and three blastshielded helmets for the others. They will be deflecting bolts using only the Force.



He cautions them to be careful with their new weapons.



It is challenging to fight this way. Jacen doesn’t like to admit to himself that he is using some of the skills Brakiss taught him. However, he soon gets the hang of it. When Luke calls off the session, they find that Tenel Ka has sliced hers in two.



She explains she also used her ears to track the remote. Luke congratulates her for using all of her resources, not just the Force.



Then he sets Jain and Lowie to fence each other. Neither wants to fight the other, but Luke tells them there’s a difference between practicing their skills and fighting. They need to be able to defend themselves from a lightsaber attack.



Jaina knows this is true, especially if she is to help free Zekk from the hold of the Shadow Academy.



She and Lowie do a good job and Luke decides it’s time for Jacen and Tenel Ka’s turn.

