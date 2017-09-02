"Lightsabers": Book 4 in the Young Jedi Knights series

Dawn arrives and Luke Skywalker stops his meditations, using the Force to engage in physical exercise. He is troubled by the recent events surrounding his former student, Brakiss, who had abducted several students from his school and attempted to corrupt them to the Dark Side.
Having failed at that, he resorted to culling Force-sensitives among the poor youth of Coruscant. Now, Jacen and Jaina’s friend, Zekk, is among Brakiss’s students. Equipment stolen from a New Republic supply ship by the former Imperial TIE pilot, Qorl, leads Luke to believe that an attack is coming.
He gets the feeling that this new leader of the Second Imperium, as it is called, is more than just a pretender.
In the Great Hall, Luke addresses his students, reminding them of dark times ahead and how he needs them to focus on stretching their understanding of their skills to prepare for what lies ahead.
Later, he approaches Jacen, Jaina, Lowbacca and Tenel Ka. He tells them that they have the most experience with the Shadow Academy and believes that they are ready for the next step in their Jedi training: building their own lightsabers.
- Luke specifically states that it is 19 years after the death of the Emperor. This means, the time is now 24 years ABY and Jacen & Jaina are 14 years old. Their brother, Anakin, should be about 12 ½.