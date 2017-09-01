DACA ending?

Donald John Trump would never try to push through unconstitutional measures and sanctions!

That's my point. One president can't be omnipotent just because you like him and the other restrained by these old laws because you don't. Either these checks are robust for everyone, or they're robust for no one. In Obama's case, DAPA was stopped by the courts as were several of his other unilateral actions.

That's sarcasm. You can't possible say with a straight face he isn't doing the exact same thing, with Muslim Travel Bans, Military Service bans against trans people, or whatever else Steve Bannon was trying to push.

I can say with a perfectly straight face that both executive orders seem perfectly legal and within the president's Constitutional and statutory powers.

Noted sarcasm aside, interestingly enough, Trump's really not done all that much other than rescinding a bunch of stuff from Obama as far as unilateral actions go. He hasn't made an attempt to expand the power of his office, which is surprising considering his autocratic instincts. As far as it goes, the system is working in terms of keeping Trump in check. I'm not sure if that frustrates him, or if he's just happy as long as he can insult people on Twitter to cover up just how little he's accomplishing.

If he keeps it up, he'll be the first president since Ford to see a shrinking of the power of the executive branch. Which probably isn't the result anyone expected.

I'm not calling into question the interpretations of laws, I'm just suggesting that laws made in previous centuries may no longer have merit. That's not conservatism versus liberalism, that's just the evolution of society.

Sure. I questioned the president's pardoning power just the other day. We question and change laws all the time. We've got five separate Amendments and multiple Voting Rights Acts that expand the franchise and the Fair Housing Act for your concerns about the Founder's flaws.

I'm curious what current laws from the 18th century you have a problem with. Because it seems more that you complain they don't expand the rights far enough. As far as it goes, there's really not much left other than the basic framework of government and, with the exception of the 2nd Amendment, a list of cherished and universally accepted rights.