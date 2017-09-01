Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Force Friday
Posted 01 September 2017 - 06:54 AM
Posted 01 September 2017 - 09:54 AM
..
.
.
Wait, sorry, I meant:
** porgs chirping **
...do porgs chirp?
Posted 01 September 2017 - 10:32 AM
Posted 01 September 2017 - 11:34 AM
Posted 01 September 2017 - 12:01 PM
I'm probably going to lose some geek cred because I didn't even know what Force Friday was until I googled it.
Posted 01 September 2017 - 12:06 PM
It was a big deal a couple of years ago, when we were all excited about TFA. Now it's something meaningless for at least some of us. Which reinforces my belief that the new constant release of stuff is diluting the brand.
But I'm also expecting for TLJ to be the last Star Wars movie I see (dark Luke is a no-no for me), so my excitement level in general isn't necessarily reflective of anyone else.
Posted 01 September 2017 - 01:58 PM
Posted 01 September 2017 - 02:16 PM
Mara's mentioned it and it came up in my Google News feed. If not for the latter, I wouldn't have known when it was.
It was a big deal a couple of years ago, when we were all excited about TFA. Now it's something meaningless for at least some of us. Which reinforces my belief that the new constant release of stuff is diluting the brand.
But I'm also expecting for TLJ to be the last Star Wars movie I see (dark Luke is a no-no for me), so my excitement level in general isn't necessarily reflective of anyone else.
Luke's not going to be dark.
Disillusioned maybe, but not actually dark-side-y.
If that happens they've blown it.
Posted 01 September 2017 - 02:31 PM
Posted 01 September 2017 - 04:57 PM
I actually think Luke's arc will either 1-have him killed in an act of selfless heroism or 2-by the end of the movie be back to being his old self.
Posted 01 September 2017 - 05:55 PM
I predict both of those happening.
Posted 01 September 2017 - 06:45 PM
Yeah, I probably should have said and/or. Although I think saying he dies in an selfless act of heroism implies that he was his old self.
Posted 01 September 2017 - 10:08 PM
One of the local Walmarts had some of the action figures out last week. I tried to buy the new, maskless Kylo Ren, not realizing that they weren't supposed to be displayed yet. The system wouldn't let me buy it and the employees had no idea why. They figured it must have been a recall. I figured it out when I got home.
Posted 02 September 2017 - 06:16 AM
Your resident EU fan here would have liked to have participated in Force Friday in some capacity had I had time to do so. Gamestop was offering some sort of deal for people who came in costume. I wonder if I could have passed as an EU character? I also wonder what exactly I would have gotten. I don't know what the deal was, but if it's for the rebooted Battlefront II, I wouldn't be interested in that at all, so it would have been a complete waste.
Also have no idea what I would have purchased in the toy world since it's mostly saturated with new canon stuff. Could have maybe purchased some old Black Series figures online. I think they started taking pre-orders on the upcoming Jaina Solo figure.
It ain't easy being an old canonist these days.
[Edit] Oh! But a co-worker did hook me up richly last week in the form of the two VHS box sets of the original Trilogy. One was the digitally remastered edition from '95 and the other was the Special Edition from '97, both of which I have been looking for since the late '90s. They also still had the original inserts inside them, advertising some of my favorite classic EU novels and PC games. Nearly brought a tear to my eye.
She also included all six Burger King toys for '05, each still in their cans wrapped up and sporting a character from each movie. It may not have exactly coincided with Force Friday but it sure was close!
Posted 04 September 2017 - 10:42 AM
My friend picked up the 6" Black Series Thrawn, Gree and OT stormtrooper. Those are literally the only figures I had any interest in.
Posted 04 September 2017 - 04:01 PM
I did hit a Walmart this morning while on vacation and they had every single figure I wanted. Must have hit it right after they restocked. Score!