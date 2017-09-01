Your resident EU fan here would have liked to have participated in Force Friday in some capacity had I had time to do so. Gamestop was offering some sort of deal for people who came in costume. I wonder if I could have passed as an EU character? I also wonder what exactly I would have gotten. I don't know what the deal was, but if it's for the rebooted Battlefront II, I wouldn't be interested in that at all, so it would have been a complete waste.



Also have no idea what I would have purchased in the toy world since it's mostly saturated with new canon stuff. Could have maybe purchased some old Black Series figures online. I think they started taking pre-orders on the upcoming Jaina Solo figure.

It ain't easy being an old canonist these days.

[Edit] Oh! But a co-worker did hook me up richly last week in the form of the two VHS box sets of the original Trilogy. One was the digitally remastered edition from '95 and the other was the Special Edition from '97, both of which I have been looking for since the late '90s. They also still had the original inserts inside them, advertising some of my favorite classic EU novels and PC games. Nearly brought a tear to my eye.



She also included all six Burger King toys for '05, each still in their cans wrapped up and sporting a character from each movie. It may not have exactly coincided with Force Friday but it sure was close!