EEOC Sues Estee Lauder over paternity leave

Anyway, I think you can make the point for temporary disability for women who give birth.

No doubt. I don't think the government has a problem with the medical leave aspect. Obviously, men aren't entitled to any medical leave at all beyond their rights under the FMLA if their partner gives birth. That'd just be silly.

If I'm understanding the article correctly, this is a separate benefit that is distinct from the company's temporary disability policy. Say that if Esee Lauder had a temporary disability policy of Week 1 unpaid, Week 2-8 paid at 80% like your company that would be fine, but it's not what they're using. Instead they have a unique policy that women get 6 weeks of full pay and men only get 2. That wipes out the medical component and creates a separate form of compensation to which men would be entitled to an equal share.

Let me put it another way. To the government, this would be like if the adopting couples in your company were given 1 week a leave to the man and 3 weeks to the woman.

I'll say again, that as a matter of policy, I really don't have a problem with giving women a bit more time off to settle in with their baby before having to go back to work. There's just reality in that it's generally a greater burden for a woman to return to work soon after a new child and more beneficial to stay home than a man. If that's what a company wants to do, great! But it might well run against the letter of the law.

The end result sucks. Even companies that want to help their employees who are new mothers could be pushed into less generous maternity leave because the cost of the benefit to the company would double. It could be for that reason that the practice has been allowed for so long. Everyone was just looking the other way because nothing good would come out of challenging it, until someone did.