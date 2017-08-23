Omg! Your oldest is full of adorable-ness
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Krawlie! First day of school.
Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 04:11 PM
#1
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#2
Posted Today, 04:36 PM
Thanks! Hard to believe she's in pre-k already. I did great up until the moment of saying goodbye as she walked into her classroom--got a little misty eyed!