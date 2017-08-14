Jump to content

Photo

I don't know if we're ready for this yet.

Started by Metropolis , Today, 10:05 AM

2 replies to this topic

Metropolis
Posted Today, 10:05 AM

Metropolis

http://www.espn.com/...ospitalized-icu

Hopefully Flair pulls through. He'd be the biggest name to pass in my lifetime since I started watching wrestling as a kid.

Jacen123
Posted Today, 10:34 AM

Jacen123

:(


Pharoah JZA
Posted Today, 11:33 AM

Pharoah JZA

I'll never be ready for that. :(


