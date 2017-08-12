As a kid watching that scene in ESB, I took It quite literally, but then I grew up and realized it was just Vader being theatrical. But then I watched it just now and....I'm not sure. I mean, the table is set. Vader does sit back down in his chair like they're all going to sit down.
Did Han, Leia, Chewie, Lando, Boba, and Vader all sit down to a meal together before the torture began? And what did they eat? Was it lunchtime or just tea? Can Vader drink soup through his helmet? So many questions.
We would be honored if you would join us
Started by Filthy Jawa , Today, 08:03 PM
#1
Posted Today, 08:03 PM
#2
Posted Today, 08:24 PM
My takeaway from that scene?
Vader stops blaster bolts with his hand. Like-- wtf!?
Is it the force? Can't be, cause no other Jedi or Sith has done that.
Is it cause he's a cyborg? No-- cause Luke takes a shot to his cyber-hand and it gets fried.
The only explanation is he's got blaster-proof gloves. So my thing is, if there's a fabric in the SW universe that can stop blaster bolts than why doesn't everyone use it?
Why aren't stormtroopers wearing blaster-glove suits?
#3
Posted Today, 08:30 PM
Come on, it's the Force. If Kylo can freeze a blaster bolt in the air and Yoda can catch force lightning, Vader can catch blaster bolts with his hand. I mean his midichlorian count is like wtflol.
I'm sure Han wanted to know how he did it. Did he ask him over little triangular cucumber sandwiches?
I'm sure Han wanted to know how he did it. Did he ask him over little triangular cucumber sandwiches?