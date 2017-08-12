We would be honored if you would join us

As a kid watching that scene in ESB, I took It quite literally, but then I grew up and realized it was just Vader being theatrical. But then I watched it just now and....I'm not sure. I mean, the table is set. Vader does sit back down in his chair like they're all going to sit down.

Did Han, Leia, Chewie, Lando, Boba, and Vader all sit down to a meal together before the torture began? And what did they eat? Was it lunchtime or just tea? Can Vader drink soup through his helmet? So many questions.

