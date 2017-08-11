Anybody tried this one out? Playing a Star Trek mod right now, pretty cool. They have a Star Wars mod that I have tried. Didn't care for it. Played the Jedi Council (who wouldn't?), and their timeline starts at Order 66. So I ruined the timeline by not dying...
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Stellaris
Started by Marc DuQuesne , Today, 05:37 PM