"The Lost Ones": Book 3 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:

Aboard the Millennium Falcon, Jacen and Jaina, along with Tenel Ka and Lowie, are traveling to Coruscant for a month-long break from their Jedi training. Jacen tests out a new joke on Jaina: their Uncle Luke sleeps for one Jedi night. She suggests he tell it to Zekk instead.

Zekk is a friend of theirs on Coruscant who escaped a natural disaster on his world and has traveled the galaxy since then. He’s a friend of Old Peckhum who delivers the supplies to Yavin IV and sometimes helps him.

Then the twins practice shooting space debris and Jacen tries to beat Tenel Ka at the game table before landing. They are welcomed home and the guests are assigned rooms. Feeling that hers is too opulent, reminding her of the Hapan Royal Palace, Tenel Ka moves her mattress to the floor.

