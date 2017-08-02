shudder* Dealing with cockroaches

I've been in my current apartment just over a year and have seen a total of two cockroaches--one last summer, one last night, both in the entryway, far away from any food sources. Both times I saw them when I got up to use the bathroom in the night. The first time, I went back in my bedroom, closed the door (the entryway can be closed off from the rest of the apartment), and it had disappeared by morning. The one from last night crawled behind a shelf that was too heavy to move, stayed there while I got ready for work, and was on its back pawing the air when I got home just now, still in the entryway (it has since taken a trip over the outside railing with a lot of squealing and heart palpitations on my part). I know the saying that if you see one there are hundreds more. I'm trying very hard NOT to think about that, because I will just curl up and die.

I'm a northern girl, so this cockroach thing is pretty new to me. I bought some Combat bait today, but my question is placement. Because I've only seen them in the entryway, I think that that's where they're coming in (I'm also a fairly abysmal housekeeper, so it seems suspect I've never seen any in the kitchen or bathroom if there's an infestation). If these suckers can smell the bait from four feet away, and I put them in my entryway right next to the front door, does that mean I'll end up with a congregation of nightmare-fuel on the landing outside? Basically, if I put them down and I DON'T have a roach problem, will the capsules end up attracting them? For reference purposes, I live on the third floor of a neat apartment building that isn't near any restaurants or other major bug-attractions. The apartments have outdoor entrances, and I always get home from work after dark. I've encountered a roach on one landing or another fewer than five times in the last year.

Note: I also bought a giant can of cockroach spray and am considering wearing it in a holster, ready to be whipped out and fired at a moment's notice.