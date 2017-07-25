Just saying hello-- I joyed this community in July 1999.

Back in July of 1999 I joined Nightly.net so that I could discuss all things related to Star Wars. Actually, I thought I joined before then because I recall talking about Star Wars related topics before the release of The Phantom Menace. If this site when through some for up update or transition before then, there's a good chance that I pre-date even 1999. But, I can't recall for sure since it was such a long time ago.

Regardless, Nightly.net was one of the first communities that I connected with on the internet. In July of 1999 I had just turned 18. Another 18 years later and I've graduated college, become a profession engineer, I still love Star Wars and I think fondly of this community.

I'm curious if any original members from way back then still frequent from time to time. Anyway, I just wanted to pop in an say "Hi!". I honestly can't believe that my old login works. I don't think I've checked into this site in at least 15 years. I'm honestly quite impressed.