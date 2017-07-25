Jump to content

Photo

Just saying hello-- I joyed this community in July 1999.

Started by cmrskywlkr , Today, 10:12 AM

10 replies to this topic

Posted Today, 10:12 AM

Back in July of 1999 I joined Nightly.net so that I could discuss all things related to Star Wars.  Actually, I thought I joined before then because I recall talking about Star Wars related topics before the release of The Phantom Menace.  If this site when through some for up update or transition before then, there's a good chance that I pre-date even 1999.  But, I can't recall for sure since it was such a long time ago.

 

Regardless, Nightly.net was one of the first communities that I connected with on the internet.  In July of 1999 I had just turned 18.  Another 18 years later and I've graduated college, become a profession engineer, I still love Star Wars and I think fondly of this community.

 

I'm curious if any original members from way back then still frequent from time to time.  Anyway, I just wanted to pop in an say "Hi!".  I honestly can't believe that my old login works.  I don't think I've checked into this site in at least 15 years.  I'm honestly quite impressed.


Posted Today, 10:34 AM

Thanks for popping in. I was also a 99er, but I'll admit that I don't remember you. A lot more people back then!

Nightly launched summer of 99, so I guess depending on where you live, you could have been here before TPM was released!

Feel free to stick around. I know that we have at least a couple other '99'ers around. Back then I was Brandon.

Posted Today, 10:51 AM

Shenanigans.

Britton wasn't until early 2000s. During the LiztheGreat/Spike Lando era.

Posted Today, 10:56 AM

Britton?

I'm pretty sure Great Britain had been around since at least the late 1980s.

Posted Today, 11:23 AM

Welp.


Posted Today, 11:32 AM

Britton was Commander Skywalker's name

Posted Today, 11:39 AM

Another 99 er here, I remeber episode ii.com and episode 3.com


Posted Today, 12:08 PM

Ah. I didn't know anyone's name until after that.

Probably not until ShadowDog.

Posted Today, 12:57 PM

Well, I can't vouch for others.  My names not Britton though, and I first used "CmrSkywlkr" because that's a name that was available without numbers tacked to the end when I joined AOL back in the mid-90s.  I used that name for a while on other sites.  

 

The only other members I recall were "OpenAWindu" and "InternationalHouseOfPorkins".  And, yes, I remember the old episodei.com, episodeii.com and episodeiii.com domains, which is how I found this place to begin with.  It really was a long time ago, and I can't recall.  Did this community exist on those domains, and migrate to a new server?  I could be wrong but I vaguely recall discussing "episode I" before it's release, some where, but I thought it was here.


Posted Today, 01:19 PM

guys


Posted Today, 02:06 PM

When I started, there was a link from episodeii.com to Nightly. But it was the official message board for those sites.

And, FWIW, you have been a member since 7 July 1999
