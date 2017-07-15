"Shadow Academy": Book 2 in the Young Jedi Knights Series

chapter 1:

Luke Skywalker catches his nephew, Jacen, in his office, practicing with Luke’s lightsaber. Jacen feels he’s ready for one, but Luke isn’t so sure. He encourages Jacen to be patient.

In the meantime, Jacen asks Luke to see if he can persuade Tenel Ka to accompany him, Jaina and Lowbacca on their trip to Lando Calrissian’s GemDiver operation on the planet Yavin. Tenel Ka doesn’t think the trip will be interesting, but Jacen thinks she’s just making it up. Luke explains that Tenel Ka has to make her own decisions.

It turns out that Tenel Ka is expecting a visit from a Hapan Ambassador, Yfra, who is being sent by her grandmother. Though she no longer rules the Hapan Consortium, Tenel Ka’s grandmother still wields a great deal of power. She has been having bad dreams about being chased by Nightsisters, a group of power-hungry women who no longer threaten her mother’s world of Dathomir. Knowing that the Nightsisters are very similar in attitude to the cut-throat women on Hapes, Tenel Ka wonders if this is what is spurring her dreams.

It’s best that Yfra is coming while her friends are going on a trip. She has not yet told anyone that she is a princess of Hapes and doesn’t want anyone to know yet.

Jacen tells his sister and Lowbacca that the Lady Luck has arrived. Lando Calrissian and his colleague, Lobot, take the three students to Yavin.

