Jury duty

Started by Fozzie , Today, 08:15 AM

Fozzie
Posted Today, 08:15 AM

Fozzie

Got a summons yesterday. Never had to do it before, but it sounds like a lot of sitting around doing nothing for a week. Which sounds awful.

Anybody ever do it? What was your experience?

Jacen123
Posted Today, 08:42 AM

Jacen123

I was summoned for this week, but, fortunately, the local system is now heavily online, so they told me in advance that they wouldn't need me and I didn't need to show up.  Maybe that will happen for you, too.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 09:28 AM

Darth Krawlie

I've never actually been picked for a jury, but I've been called in a room a few times. Never gotten far enough to be questioned though. I'd love to get picked, it seems fascinating. I get a summons every single year and my wife never does, so odds are I'll get it someday.

pavonis
Posted Today, 10:01 AM

pavonis

I got summoned a few weeks after turning 18. I just told them I had to go to my high school classes yet. I've moved around far too often to get a summons since. I wonder if there are jury duty requests chasing me around the country. I wouldn't mind doing it, in the summer at least. 


Metropolis
Posted Today, 10:16 AM

Metropolis

First time I got jury duty I didn't realize you had to call before hand to see if your number was called. Went and they told me I could go home. I got a summons last September and had to go. Sat in the big room all day long. Never got called with any group. That was more frustrating then sitting there all day. .

Fozzie
Posted Today, 10:31 AM

Fozzie

From what I've gathered, my county has everyone summoned go sit in a room all day for an entire week, and there's little chance of being called.

But on the plus side, I likely won't have to show up until later in the day, and I'll have the entire week off of work with pay

El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 11:32 AM

El Chalupacabra

I've received a few jury summons in the past, but I threw them in the garbage, and it's been over a decade since my last one.  I have absolutely no desire to do jury duty, either.  I think it would be a complete waste of my time to bother to show up, because no defense lawyer would ever agree to pick me, anyway:

1.  college education

2.  full time job that would be disruptive if I were out for more than a couple days

3.  unmarried Caucasian male (statistically speaking, not typically desirable for juries)

4.  former military

5.  I have family members who were in law enforcement

6.  I've had a truck stolen, my identity stolen, and have been a victim of violent crime

7.  I doubt I could be sufficiently impartial. Though I consider myself a left-leaning centrist politically, when it comes to criminals and crime, I am pretty conservative.  I sincerely believe in most cases someone charged with a crime usually IS guilty, and it is more about the degree of their culpability. Throw the book at them, especially if the crime is violent assault or sexually based!

 

If any defense attorney agreed to having me on the jury, and later lost and even if their client was Charles Manson, that attorney would deserve to be sued for malpractice. 


Driver
Posted Today, 01:04 PM

Driver

I'm in the same boat as Jacob. Called in but never made it on a jury, which I'd actually love to do.
