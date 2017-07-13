I've received a few jury summons in the past, but I threw them in the garbage, and it's been over a decade since my last one. I have absolutely no desire to do jury duty, either. I think it would be a complete waste of my time to bother to show up, because no defense lawyer would ever agree to pick me, anyway:

1. college education

2. full time job that would be disruptive if I were out for more than a couple days

3. unmarried Caucasian male (statistically speaking, not typically desirable for juries)

4. former military

5. I have family members who were in law enforcement

6. I've had a truck stolen, my identity stolen, and have been a victim of violent crime

7. I doubt I could be sufficiently impartial. Though I consider myself a left-leaning centrist politically, when it comes to criminals and crime, I am pretty conservative. I sincerely believe in most cases someone charged with a crime usually IS guilty, and it is more about the degree of their culpability. Throw the book at them, especially if the crime is violent assault or sexually based!

If any defense attorney agreed to having me on the jury, and later lost and even if their client was Charles Manson, that attorney would deserve to be sued for malpractice.