Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Jury duty
#1
Posted Today, 08:15 AM
Anybody ever do it? What was your experience?
#2
Posted Today, 08:42 AM
I was summoned for this week, but, fortunately, the local system is now heavily online, so they told me in advance that they wouldn't need me and I didn't need to show up. Maybe that will happen for you, too.
#3
Posted Today, 09:28 AM
#4
Posted Today, 10:01 AM
I got summoned a few weeks after turning 18. I just told them I had to go to my high school classes yet. I've moved around far too often to get a summons since. I wonder if there are jury duty requests chasing me around the country. I wouldn't mind doing it, in the summer at least.
#5
Posted Today, 10:16 AM
#6
Posted Today, 10:31 AM
But on the plus side, I likely won't have to show up until later in the day, and I'll have the entire week off of work with pay
#7
Posted Today, 11:32 AM
I've received a few jury summons in the past, but I threw them in the garbage, and it's been over a decade since my last one. I have absolutely no desire to do jury duty, either. I think it would be a complete waste of my time to bother to show up, because no defense lawyer would ever agree to pick me, anyway:
1. college education
2. full time job that would be disruptive if I were out for more than a couple days
3. unmarried Caucasian male (statistically speaking, not typically desirable for juries)
4. former military
5. I have family members who were in law enforcement
6. I've had a truck stolen, my identity stolen, and have been a victim of violent crime
7. I doubt I could be sufficiently impartial. Though I consider myself a left-leaning centrist politically, when it comes to criminals and crime, I am pretty conservative. I sincerely believe in most cases someone charged with a crime usually IS guilty, and it is more about the degree of their culpability. Throw the book at them, especially if the crime is violent assault or sexually based!
If any defense attorney agreed to having me on the jury, and later lost and even if their client was Charles Manson, that attorney would deserve to be sued for malpractice.