Do athletes get a pass when expressing their political views?

Over the last few years we have seen an increase in athletes voicing their political views. Some unsolicited, but most have been merely answering a question asked of them. Regardless these opinions have become somewhat of a lightning rod for people who just want these guys to shut up and play.



As for myself I could care less what any of their opinions are. I might agree, I might disagree. What I've noticed though over the last few years or so are guys not so much giving an opinion as they are just having a take. While there is nothing inherently wrong with that, I don't see the reporters who ask these questions wanting athletes to elaborate on why they feel what they do. If I disagree with what's said I'd at least like to know why someone has the opinion they do. ESPN and the like, ask these questions and let their anchors or their opeds to do the interpretations.



Most recently has been the talk that the Golden State Warriors are likely to not go to the White House because Donald Trump is the president. Steph Curry has been referenced to a comment he made a while back about the head of Under Armor calling Trump an asset to businesses. Curry retorted that he agreed if you removed the "et". Andre Iguodala said he didn't think they should go because of Trump. When he was asked to elaborate he said that he was concerned about the rise in Police violence against minorities. Hey AI, Colin Kaepernick wants his MO back. And also how about talking about an issue with Trump that wasn't public years before he took office.



Now I do realize that in these instances I could be missing the full context. That ESPN and the bunch are just airing juicy quotes while the local stories give more detail. If that's the case then shame on ESPN for airing something nationally and expecting us to dig locally for context. When Sports Broadcasters talk to this issue particular issue though and say that any a NBA team is unlikely to go to the White House because the league is majority black, I balk at the irony that that isn't an issue worth talking about further. Very few people bristled at Patriot players saying they didn't think they were welcome at the WH for obvious reasons.

