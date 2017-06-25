If I remember correctly, the movie refers to it as "the forest moon of Endor", which could go either way. I think I've wondered this for a while and finally just looked it up. Wikipedia seems to say it's the name of the planet, Wookieepedia says it's the name of the moon.
I know this is where to come for the truth.
Is Endor the name of the moon or its planet?
Started by Filthy Jawa , Today, 06:10 PM
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
Posted Today, 06:27 PM
They're interchangeable but I always took it as the planet.