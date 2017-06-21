"Heirs of the Force": Book 1 in the Young Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:

After a month at the academy on Yavin 4, Jacen Solo has finally got his room exactly the way he wants it. Jacen has one wall filled with cages for the pets he’s gathered here on the moon. His natural affinity in the Force is toward living things. Animals and other creatures will approach him when they would otherwise ignore someone else.

But, today, he realizes that his crystal snake is missing. The snake isn’t very harmful, but it does give a painful bite that will cause someone to sleep for a couple of hours. He heads down the corridor to his sister, Jaina’s, room.

Jaina Solo is mechanically inclined. She helped create some of the cages in Jacen’s room and is now working on several different inventions to help the school. It takes some persuasion to get her to help him find the snake. They walk down the corridor, hoping to hear someone scream.

When that doesn’t work, they check room after room until coming across the one belonging to their classmate, Raynar Thul. Raynar comes from a wealthy family and likes to dress in fancy robes that really aren’t fitting for Jedi training.

Right now, his fancy robes are getting dusty because he’s lying on the floor. Realizing he must’ve been bitten, Jaina uses the Force to levitate him while Jacen grabs the snake. Raynar’s body lands with a thud that wakes him up. He accuses Jacen of losing one of his pets, but Jacen assures him he knows exactly where all of his animals are.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The time is now 23 years ABY. Though many timelines put this series ahead of the Junior Jedi Knights series, it's not always a good fit chronologically. Anakin was 11 in the JJK books. Right now, Jacen and Jaina are 14. In JJK, they were 13.