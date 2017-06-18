This is a topic you see everywhere, but I'm curious to hear your thoughts. I myself could easily afford a house, but every time I've looked into it I can't justify it financially. It just makes more sense to me to rent.
I found a house a few years ago that I loved. Big two story thing on three acres. I could've done it, but when I factored in the down payment, hidden expenses, and constant lawn maintenance I backed out. It just didn't make any financial sense. All it would've taken was a roof of AC problem to put me into debt.
The argument for home ownership, however, is that you build wealth by investing in a home. I've rarely seen that work out for people, even prior to the 08 crisis. For one thing that 10 to 20K you spend on a down payment is money that you'll never see again, because when you by another home you'll have to put down another 10 to 20K. If you stay in the same house for the rest of your life I can see the logic, but who can say they will with any confidence?
So what do you think? If I had kids I would definitely own a home, because I think apartment living is a bad thing for kids. Since it's just me, however, I don't see the point. In short I think owning a home is a luxury I don't need.
House or apartment
Renting vs owning
Posted Today, 12:49 PM
Posted Today, 01:02 PM
Would love to have a house. Probably won't ever happen as long as we live in California though
Posted Today, 01:21 PM
I have two kids and a big dog, and we're considering more kids. So a house is pretty necessary. We redid the kitchen entirely, including taking out a wall, thanks to a storm and insurance, we got a new roof and new siding, and we put up a fence. With the market in our area and these updates, we could sell for probably $70k profit including what we've put into it.
We also have one of the biggest colleges in the nation in our country, and a few other small colleges too, and a pretty large young professional population. Rent on a place the same size as our house would easily be double our mortgage.
Renting doesn't make sense at all for us.
We're also fairly certain we will be here forever. Most of our friends live within a mile of us, and my best friend lives across the street. Our church is three blocks away, which is where our kids will go to school through middle school.
Posted Today, 01:26 PM
Move to Columbus.
Posted Today, 02:03 PM
That's not entirely outside the realm of possibility. I've applied for a few job in scattered places lately, and one of Katie's best friends live in Columbus.
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
I bought a house in LA which is insane, but I did cause now I'm in the game, and when I'm ready to retire the money I'll get off a house here then applied to some country not LA place will get me a nice compound.