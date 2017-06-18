House or apartment

This is a topic you see everywhere, but I'm curious to hear your thoughts. I myself could easily afford a house, but every time I've looked into it I can't justify it financially. It just makes more sense to me to rent.



I found a house a few years ago that I loved. Big two story thing on three acres. I could've done it, but when I factored in the down payment, hidden expenses, and constant lawn maintenance I backed out. It just didn't make any financial sense. All it would've taken was a roof of AC problem to put me into debt.



The argument for home ownership, however, is that you build wealth by investing in a home. I've rarely seen that work out for people, even prior to the 08 crisis. For one thing that 10 to 20K you spend on a down payment is money that you'll never see again, because when you by another home you'll have to put down another 10 to 20K. If you stay in the same house for the rest of your life I can see the logic, but who can say they will with any confidence?



So what do you think? If I had kids I would definitely own a home, because I think apartment living is a bad thing for kids. Since it's just me, however, I don't see the point. In short I think owning a home is a luxury I don't need.

