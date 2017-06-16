Jump to content

The real reason Mass Effect Andromeda was ****ter than it should've been.

Started by Odine , Today, 12:12 PM

Odine
Posted Today, 12:12 PM

Odine

My guess, because Bioware were more concerned with making this: https://www.ea.com/games/anthem Which looks visually stunning. I'm reserving judgement on the actual game till we know a lot more, but the polish on this thing is amazing. 

 

I reckon being that Mass Effect is a pre-existing IP with a lot of guaranteed sales, established clientele and that, Bioware put the "B" team on Andromeda development, to give newer and upcoming devs within the company more experience developing a AAA game. 

 

Just a lightbulb thought I had whilst watching e3. 

 

Kind of intrigued by Anthem.. if a little cautious.


