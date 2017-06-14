Will Congress finally consider some gun control legislation?

Just wondering since their baseball practice was interrupted by an M4.
At the very least they should consider digitizing and storing records because they have to chase the paper trail if there is any on these guns.
Wow...so that's what you got out of this morning?
Just woke up, have no idea what happened really. But the answer is "No".
Naw. But I'm sure others will offer some sort of impression.
This guy was from IL. That's a long way to go to wreck a baseball practice. Also way to many Congressmen and witnesses are giving statements to news people. Feels like they're going to taint the testimony.
Nope. If nothing got done after Sandy Hook, ain't nothing going to be done now.
Also way to many Congressmen and witnesses are giving statements to news people. Feels like they're going to taint the testimony.
Well, the guy's dead, so it doesn't matter. Not that the prosecution of a mass shooting would have been all that difficult.