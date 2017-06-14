Jump to content

Will Congress finally consider some gun control legislation?

Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 08:31 AM

6 replies to this topic

Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,156 posts

Just wondering since their baseball practice was interrupted by an M4.

 

At the very least they should consider digitizing and storing records because they have to chase the paper trail if there is any on these guns.


Good God a Bear
Posted Today, 09:17 AM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Members
  • 8,285 posts

Wow...so that's what you got out of this morning?


Poe Dameron
Posted Today, 09:33 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,459 posts

Just woke up, have no idea what happened really.  But the answer is "No".


Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:45 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,156 posts

Wow...so that's what you got out of this morning?

Naw. But I'm sure others will offer some sort of impression.

 

This guy was from IL. That's a long way to go to wreck a baseball practice. Also way to many Congressmen and witnesses are giving statements to news people. Feels like they're going to taint the testimony.


monkeygirl
Posted Today, 09:45 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 21,881 posts

Nope. If nothing got done after Sandy Hook, ain't nothing going to be done now.


Poe Dameron
Posted Today, 10:17 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,459 posts

Also way to many Congressmen and witnesses are giving statements to news people. Feels like they're going to taint the testimony.

 

Well, the guy's dead, so it doesn't matter.  Not that the prosecution of a mass shooting would have been all that difficult.


Metropolis
Posted Today, 11:58 AM

Metropolis

    Member

  • Members
  • 13,197 posts
Seeing as this is turning out to be a political shooting, gun control probably will fall to the back page. I thought Bernie only produced young wackos.
