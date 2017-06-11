Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

First Memory

Started by Marc DuQuesne , Yesterday, 10:32 PM

1 reply to this topic

#1
Marc DuQuesne
Posted Yesterday, 10:32 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 340 posts
What is the first thing you remember?
 
My first memory is seared in, never to be lost. I was sitting on the concrete floor of my family's garage, right next to my dad's motorcycle, playing with blocks. I remember it because it was was like I had just become aware. I had no idea how I had got there and no idea where anyone was or who to look for. Then I looked out the open overhead door and saw the world outside and wondered why I was still sitting there.  My mother never had a moments peace from that moment till death.
 
Is the first thing you remember a traumatic or exciting event, or was it mundane (yet not) like mine? 

#2
Destiny Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Members
  • 20,490 posts
I remember a nightmare I had when I was under age 2. I fell off our apartment balcony.

The others are hard to determine which was first, I just know they were all around the same time. I met my best friend, who lived 4 doors away and rolled past me on his big wheel, and I was super envious. I was 3 and I think we were having a garage sale. I remember being sting by a bee after swatting at a swarm, also age 3. I remember potty training, going to guess I was 2 or 3.
Back to The Lyceum

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Lyceum