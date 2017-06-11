What is the first thing you remember?

My first memory is seared in, never to be lost. I was sitting on the concrete floor of my family's garage, right next to my dad's motorcycle, playing with blocks. I remember it because it was was like I had just become aware. I had no idea how I had got there and no idea where anyone was or who to look for. Then I looked out the open overhead door and saw the world outside and wondered why I was still sitting there. My mother never had a moments peace from that moment till death.

Is the first thing you remember a traumatic or exciting event, or was it mundane (yet not) like mine?