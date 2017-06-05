"Kenobi's Blade": Book Six in the Junior Jedi Knights series

chapter 1

Anakin Solo work on a holographic light puzzle in his room. Master Ikrit compliments him on his skill. Tahiri arrives and tells him that Master Skywalker has gone back to Coruscant for a couple of weeks so their next few lessons will be with Tionne and Ikrit.

She notices the light puzzle and realizes he’s put together a hologram of his family. Anakin admits he got the idea from the hologram of Luke in Vader’s castle. He’s pulled images of his parents from his last birthday party and combined them with ones of Jacen and Jaina when they were here on break.

Tahiri wishes she had holos of her parents, but she does keep one of Tionne. Which reminds her that Tionne wants her and Anakin to listen to some of the first lessons on the new holocron they found at Bast Castle. They should bring Uldir, too.

The keeper of the holocron, Asli Krimsan explains she taught children for two hundred years and believes that they must teach future generations of Jedi to use the Force as children, otherwise, they will never reach their full potential. Uldir points out that Luke was not a child when trained and he’s pretty powerful.

Asli goes onto say she’s compiled her teachings into this holocron which is going to be put in the great Jedi Library at Exis Station. Tionne explains that she had gone to Exis Station to find the library but it wasn’t there. Solar flares that erupt every nine years or so make it impossible to stay there for long. The library had been moved to Jedi across the galaxy.

It was there that Luke found her and recruited her to be one of his students. They worked together to preserve the place. Exis Station, they recall, is also where Mage Orloc claimed to be master of.

Tionne is reluctant to go further with the holocron because Asli said it was for Masters to use. Ikrit admits he is a master, but would feel more comfortable if Master Skywalker gave his permission first.

Uldir fumes that he wants to learn now. They remind him they can do other things until Luke returns. Tahiri offers to help him work on lighting flames. He thinks that’s better than lifting leaves since he can’t seem to do that yet. There has to be faster way to do this.

If Ikrit was in Anakin’s room, didn’t he already know Luke was leaving? Why did Tahiri have to come in and reveal that?

In the last book, Tionne was present when Orloc claimed to be Master of Exis Station. She did not mention having been there herself.

Exis Station first appeared in Dark Horse Comics’ Tales of the Jedi: Redemption.

When did Asli Krimsan live? Jedi were taking children to learn the ways of the Force at least 1000 years ago when children helped form the Army of Light on Ruusan. In fact, it was mentioned that the Jedi are so picky about the age of Jedi candidates that they would probably restrict themselves to infants soon. So, it would appear that the Jedi move toward only taking infants into their Order began sometime within the last 1000 years and was certainly the practice at least 100 years BBY. This holocron must be ancient.

I would hope Uldir would want to work on lighting a flame considering he is supposed to be able to do just that or lift a pebble after three months at the school, according to the bargain he made with Luke.