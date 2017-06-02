Jump to content

So Let's Talk About the Paris Climate Agreement

Started by Poe Dameron , Yesterday, 05:14 AM

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 05:14 AM

Poe Dameron

My take on the whole thing is probably a bit off from everyone else's.  I'm less interested in whether all this is good policy than the process and what it actually means for our governance going forward.  Part of that is that I don't really believe Trump's decision is going to make all that much of an actual real world difference in the end on the climate, but the greater part of it is that it seems to me that Obama and liberals believe that a Democrat president has the power to tie the hands of future presidents, indeed give up a piece of our national sovereignty, by writing up a treaty, calling it something else, and then not bothering to give it to Congress for ratification.

 

The two biggest examples of this were the climate treaty, which I believe would have been mostly an excuse for increased regulations and more lawsuits being brought.  Environmentalists would be doing that anyway, so who cares?  The second was the Iran deal which Obama pushed into place over the strong objections of the country and a majority of the Senate and which no one has been able to explain to me how it hasn't given the store away to Iran for a promise of a temporary pause in nuke development.  Obama had an odd love for temporary restrictions, he handed terrorists we had in Gitmo to other countries to watch for a few years and let them go free after that.  Considering that treaties require a super-majority to pass, this was a major breach of our government pact.

 

And this is important because a large strain of the Democrat party is becoming increasingly autocratic in terms of finding ways around the actual government and doing whatever they want.  Domestically, they've tried using the courts, but it looks like that avenue will be going away for a generation.  Here it's literally bringing in other countries as allies in forcing future presidents to honor extra-legal deals they make.  While Trump was abroad, he was told time and again that it wasn't legal for him to pull out of the Paris Agreement because the law in the agreement was that you had to wait a few years.

 

Just based on that, I think that it was good policy to rip it up and withdraw immediately.  It tells the rest of the world that they can't play mommy against daddy in the United States.  They can't get a president that they agree with, sign a document together and restrict United States sovereignty.  Obama never had that power because no president has that power.  It was a power grab that future Democrat presidents would surely have used to get what they want.

 

It's being portrayed that America is losing power because other nations can't trust that they'll stick to its agreements.  In this case, that's not only fine and proper, but a huge win for the United States.  Instructing the world that we are a nation that requires treaties to be backed by our legislature and not worked out between presidents and the Secretary of State is a positive.

 

Finally, the idea that the United States is going to be isolated by this is a theme going around.  We can't let China take the lead on climate change.  If the United States drops out China, India, and Europe will just drop emissions themselves.  Umm, good.  I really don't give a rip who takes credit for all this.  I've noted before around here that I figure that technology and efficiency will go further to lower carbon emissions than all the virtue signalling politicians put together.  In 20 years, we'll all be in electric-powered driverless vehicles that will make carbon emissions nosedive and it'll have nothing to do with government regulations.  If some politicians who signed a piece of paper wish to take credit because they needed to "do something", that's just what they do.

 

I think it's much more important to restore our government's checks and balances than to stay within this treaty.


Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 07:35 AM

Metropolis

Interesting take. I haven't heard that position yet. I'll be honest, I remember the Accords when it happened, but I wasn't that aware of what was actually in it. So I'm catching up on what the deal was.

What caught my attention yesterday were the companies and mayors that were opposed to the US pulling out of the agreement. Most said they would "stand with their brothers in Paris" and do their best to help reduce our carbon footprint. What???? That's like a person whose dad cancelled their gym membership saying they'll do their best to lose weight anyways. So you're saying you didn't need the agreement but it would be nice to have a buddy there to spot you.

I'm skeptical enough to not trust politicians and business person's intentions. So when Elon Musk steps down as a Trump business advisor and I see that the Accords would have almost doubled his government incentives, I call bull**** on his altruistic reasoning.

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 AM

Ms. Spam

Eh, I think it's a big tantrum thing. 

 

In reality though when Trump's out we just get back in. Right now I think of Trump as the teenager pushing boundries and doing dumb stuff which we can't hide like some families do. I think it's hilarious that were now one of three countries not in the Paris Accords. We're lumped in with Syria and Nicaragua. People join the Paris Accords - like North Korea - more for status to be shown as less of a third world country. 

 

Maybe Trump just wants to tear us down so in the end of his term - if he doesn't get impeached or die - he'll say LOOK I made America better. Because he had to build it up again.

 

Imposing rules that help make the environment is better. People are sicker and that costs money for health care. If you take away regulations I don't think it makes that better. Flint is a great example of bad government. But we as purchasers have control too. We can chose to buy things that are environmentally good and be more responsible. But really, the Paris Accords don't make us do anything. They just affirm a commitment to be more responsible.


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 02:19 PM

Poe Dameron

Eh, I think it's a big tantrum thing.

 

Pretty sure it's the left throwing a tantrum.  Tossing out a treaty that was never ratified is what every president should do and none should ever claim that we are bound by them.

 

Now, the folks claiming that this is doomsday and snuggling up to China and Russia over it are the ones throwing a tantrum.  Myself, I'm plenty happy to keep the Germans to themselves and not entangle ourselves in globalism where we give up our ability to actually govern ourselves.  The more we can keep at arms' length from that future the better.  Call it a preemptive Brexit on our part on something that might matter to them, but isn't really all that substantive.


Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

Ms. Spam

Oh no, it's a big thumb in the face troll. Like seriously. 


Carrie Mathison
Posted Today, 12:12 AM

Carrie Mathison

Spam, there are plenty of times when Trump's actions can be explained as simply tantrum throwing.  Heck, most of his 5 AM tweets after seeing something on cable news that pisses him off probably fall into that category.

 

This isn't one of them.  Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement actually has a defensible policy rationale that has been legitimized by the so-called 'serious' people from the think tanks and what not.  This outcome was very likely to happen if any Republican got elected, not just Trump.  I could get into the details why the agreement is flawed and is unlikely to do anything to help the environment, such as, for example, the fact that China and India (the bigger problem currently) don't have to do sh-t, while all sorts of costs are imposed on the US.

 

.... but, I won't go into the details, because I doubt you're interested in hearing them.  Whenever I've tried pointing out reasons why this deal isn't good for either the environment OR the US, liberals quickly betray the fact that they don't actually even know what's in the agreement, and their support for it boils down to: it makes them feel better because we're supposedly "doing something" about the environment.  Along with, of course, some cultural signaling.  Supporting it is a way to demonstrate to liberal friends that you're on the "right side," and not... you know, one of those people.

 

So I'll leave it at a short post, since I'm 99% sure you've already made up your mind about this, no matter what someone may tell you about it.  It's too bad that climate change and the environment have become one of those issues that have taken on a near religious fervor.  Or at least, similar to following your favorite sports teams.  Where people just support one side or the other because it's simply "their team," and no one cares to form any opinions with nuance or knowledge of the details.


Poe Dameron
Posted Today, 05:56 AM

Poe Dameron

Oh no, it's a big thumb in the face troll. Like seriously. 

Are you just not getting the larger issue I'm explaining?


