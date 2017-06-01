CNN fires Kathy Griffin for beheaded Trump "joke"

It couldn't happen to a more deserving creature....
Kathy Griffin's Trump Photo Fallout Continues: How Both Sides Are Reacting
CNN fires Kathy Griffin after photo of President Trump's fake bloody head
CNN announced today it has terminated its agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on the network's New Year's Eve program, after the comedian posted a photo of herself holding what appears to be a bloody, severed fake head of President Donald Trump.
Griffin has co-hosted CNN's "New Years Eve Live" with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper from New York's Times Square for the past 10 consecutive years.
Just the latest self-exposing behavior from the loving and tolerant American Left's cherished members. Unfortunately, the feeling behind Griffin's disgusting stunt is far from rare amongst her ilk.