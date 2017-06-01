CNN fires Kathy Griffin for beheaded Trump "joke"

I've never liked Kathy Griffin, but I was still aghast when I heard about what she did. I am glad she is facing some consequences for this. However, just like I am totally against painting wide swaths of Republican voters (or really any group) with single strokes, trying to claim that Griffin is representative of the left is absurd. I haven't seen support for what she did from any of my even far more liberal friends or in the comments on the left-leaning news articles that they have posted online. The statistician in me hates utilizing anecdotal evidence and I would not do so to try to make a claim that this is what all liberals are like, but I have no problem using it as a counter example against claims that this type of behavior is cherished by the left.

I feel the same way, I hate when people generalize one side because of what someone did that's stupid or crazy. You have those types on both sides! I mean, what about the "patriot" who murdered two guys defending those girls in Oregon? I think it's safe to say he isn't a liberal! Left, right, it doesn't matter, they both got 'em!

That said, this was a really dumb thing to do. A severed head, really? How is this supposed to be funny at all?