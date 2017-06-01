Jump to content

CNN fires Kathy Griffin for beheaded Trump "joke"

Started by Justus , June 01 2017 06:33 AM

Justus
Posted 01 June 2017 - 06:33 AM

Justus

It couldn't happen to a more deserving creature....

 

Kathy Griffin's Trump Photo Fallout Continues: How Both Sides Are Reacting

 

CNN fires Kathy Griffin after photo of President Trump's fake bloody head

 

CNN announced today it has terminated its agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on the network's New Year's Eve program, after the comedian posted a photo of herself holding what appears to be a bloody, severed fake head of President Donald Trump.

Griffin has co-hosted CNN's "New Years Eve Live" with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper from New York's Times Square for the past 10 consecutive years.

 

Just the latest self-exposing behavior from the loving and tolerant American Left's cherished members. Unfortunately, the feeling behind Griffin's disgusting stunt is far from rare amongst her ilk.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Fozzie
Posted 01 June 2017 - 06:48 AM

Fozzie

Griffin is somehow famous for not being talented or famous. This was her attempt at generating controversy and getting free press.

She should've just stuck with a sex tape like the other talentless hacks.
Jacen123
Posted 01 June 2017 - 06:57 AM

Jacen123

I've never liked Kathy Griffin, but I was still aghast when I heard about what she did.  I am glad she is facing some consequences for this.  However, just like I am totally against painting wide swaths of Republican voters (or really any group) with single strokes, trying to claim that Griffin is representative of the left is absurd.  I haven't seen support for what she did from any of my even far more liberal friends or in the comments on the left-leaning news articles that they have posted online.  The statistician in me hates utilizing anecdotal evidence and I would not do so to try to make a claim that this is what all liberals are like, but I have no problem using it as a counter example against claims that this type of behavior is cherished by the left.


Metropolis
Posted 01 June 2017 - 08:23 AM

Metropolis

I always joke with the guys at work at how prophetic Seinfeld was. The episode with her in it is dead on. She's annoying and not really funny. She's like the female Andy Dick.
CoLA
Posted 01 June 2017 - 09:44 AM

CoLA

I feel the same way, I hate when people generalize one side because of what someone did that's stupid or crazy. You have those types on both sides! I mean, what about the "patriot" who murdered two guys defending those girls in Oregon? I think it's safe to say he isn't a liberal! Left, right, it doesn't matter, they both got 'em!

That said, this was a really dumb thing to do. A severed head, really? How is this supposed to be funny at all?


Driver
Posted 01 June 2017 - 10:36 AM

Driver

I got a question better than "how is it funny?"

How about, "why is this news?"

With everything real that's happening why does this need a spotlight?

Fozzie
Posted 01 June 2017 - 01:43 PM

Fozzie

Because if we pay attention to everything else all the time our faces will melt?
Metropolis
Posted 01 June 2017 - 03:18 PM

Metropolis

One word.......covfefe.

It was had to tell who was taking it as a joke and who was using it as after way to take a shot at Trump.

Driver
Posted 01 June 2017 - 03:34 PM

Driver

Senior Staff has been excused from ethics code conduct and we've pulled out of the Paris environmental agreement-- but yeah, let's talk about twitter typos and third rate comedians. 


pavonis
Posted 01 June 2017 - 03:54 PM

pavonis

It couldn't happen to a more deserving creature....

 

Kathy Griffin's Trump Photo Fallout Continues: How Both Sides Are Reacting

 

CNN fires Kathy Griffin after photo of President Trump's fake bloody head

 

 

 

CNN announced today it has terminated its agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on the network's New Year's Eve program, after the comedian posted a photo of herself holding what appears to be a bloody, severed fake head of President Donald Trump.

Griffin has co-hosted CNN's "New Years Eve Live" with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper from New York's Times Square for the past 10 consecutive years.

 

Just the latest self-exposing behavior from the loving and tolerant American Left's cherished members. Unfortunately, the feeling behind Griffin's disgusting stunt is far from rare amongst her ilk.

 

 

I think we have a closeted Kathy Griffin fan here. 


Justus
Posted 01 June 2017 - 04:57 PM

Justus

Senior Staff has been excused from ethics code conduct and we've pulled out of the Paris environmental agreement-- but yeah, let's talk about twitter typos and third rate comedians. 

Holding a mock-up severed. bloody head of a sitting president is news for rather obvious reasons. The 24-hour news cycle is not skipping over anything else in covering the Griffin controversy.


Driver
Posted 01 June 2017 - 05:04 PM

Driver

Sure,  it's tasteless, but it's stealing outrage from things that deserve it.


Metropolis
Posted 01 June 2017 - 05:22 PM

Metropolis

News at 11......Hillary Clinton blames Poe and the Lyceum for losing the election.
Odine
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM

Odine

I mean it's tasteless.. but is that really surprising? We live in ****ing tasteless age.

Just playing devils advocate here.. Didn't people set an effigy of Barack Obama on fire when he was POTUS? Wasn't that televised? I haven't seen the Kathy Griffiths bit.. But it doesn't shock me and it doesn't outrage me. I see more disgusting examples of human behaviour every day on Instagram, a comedian making a poorly thought out joke doesn't rank high enough. And Driver is right... Trump pulling the U.S. Out of the environmental agreement is more deserving of news time and discourse no?

Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 01:15 PM

Metropolis

She couldn't leave it alone. That little press conference she had was embarrassing. She had a lawyer there with her and actually said old white guys are coming after her. If that was a joke then THAT was funny.

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM

Tex

That press conference is the only time I've ever found Kathy Griffin funny.


Tex
Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Tex

You've got a frustrated z list actress desperate for attention, trying to tap into feminist frustration, and completely oblivious to what her actions are doing for her cause. She thinks she's the victim of bullying, yet she's the one who mocked the faux death of a standing president. Oh, the irony.

What a sad, lonely person she must be. Someone that never learned that actions have consequence.

It's funny for me to see someone's reaction when they finally realize that victim cards actually have an expiration date.

Justus
Posted Today, 07:53 AM

Justus

News at 11......Hillary Clinton blames Poe and the Lyceum for losing the election.

:lol:  Why not? She's blamed everyone else in the universe. Might as well target some guy on a board as well.


