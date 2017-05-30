https://youtu.be/Gusd_6n77Rk
This is pretty amazing. I mean, I only got to 5:35 and couldn't take anymore, but it's good.
Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars
Started by Filthy Jawa , Yesterday, 11:34 AM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 11:34 AM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM
That recorder at the beginning made my dog run in circles.
#3
Posted Today, 11:23 AM
36:20 - 37:00 .... what in the sweet name of Jesus was that? P.S. NSFW (X-rated material that doesn't really show anything...but still WTF?)