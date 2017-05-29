Booze or Drugs

Beer: Used to guzzle all kinds (too many to list) by the tanker, still have the occasional IPA or Russian Imperial Stout. Trying to watch beer intake these days.

Malt liquor/bum wines: yeah, I admit I had my Schlitz, St Ides, Mickey's Wide Mouth, Old E, Mad Dog, Night Train Boonsfarm phase. Those days are long, long gone.

Wine: Hated it until a few years ago. White wine only because most reds give me terrible heartburn.

Liquor: My go to is Long Islands, and has been forever. Usually just drink 4 or 5 max these days, but used to get hammered, even black out drunk off them, Margaritas are awesome, as long as on the rocks. Used to drink Jack and Coke, Captain and Coke a lot.

Used to love Southern Comfort, until one fateful night, now can't smell it without wanting to vomit.

To all the Scotch snobs out there, no disrespect and I mean this with love, but Eff You. Took me years to admit I hate that shYt, because I wanted to be cool like you. Then I just accepted the fact I hate Scotch.

Ditto on most other whiskeys, too. Had a coworker give me some Kavalan recently for saving her ass by recovering lost files off a failing hard drive, and made a big deal about how awesome it is supposed to be. Nasty!

Weed or Drugs: Used to be ANTI ANYTHING. Later on, I tried smoking weed a few times out of curiosity, but not a smoker so not into smoking weed. Have had friends get me medicinal brownies from time to time to help with my insomnia. I HATE the dosage inconsistency of brownies (some don't do anything, others will eff you up for a whole day), so I have all but stopped them.

Never anything harder than that. Don't even want it.

Rarely party anymore, beyond a backyard BBQ or grill fest. Like the bum wines, the days of Purple Jesus parties, jungle juice/fruit or jello shots are ancient history.