Booze or Drugs
#1
Posted 29 May 2017 - 12:04 PM
Never got the coke thing either. Had a friend of mine that was into it and his take was that it was 50 bucks for a really strong coffee.
As for the booze Ive always preferred beer. I actually hate getting drunk. The hard stuff will kill ya, but I know that's what many prefer. Something about the taste of it.
I just want more beer.
#2
Posted 29 May 2017 - 12:17 PM
#3
Posted 29 May 2017 - 03:10 PM
#4
Posted 29 May 2017 - 04:10 PM
Yes please
#5
Posted 29 May 2017 - 04:54 PM
Booze-- I don't really social drink, or just drink when I'm sitting around. I generally only drink alcohol with certain meals.
Beer on occasion, generally with Mexican food, burgers, or pizza. Maybe at a BBQ.
Wine-- with Italian food, or tapas
Hard liquor-- if I drink socially it'll be jack and coke, or Scotch on rocks. I tend to stay in the whiskey/bourbon/Scotch family
Vodka-- meh. I think I outgrew it in college. To many candy drinks, too many hangovers. Mayev on occasion a vodka martini with the right food
Gin- occasionally good for a hot day by the pool cocktail
Tequila- sometimes mexican food needs Margaritas
At this point in my life, all booze does is make me tired. Tequila will get me a little buzzed before I get sleepy. Beer generally makes me feel bloated and heavy for days.
I only have maybe 1 or two drinks a week.
Drugs--
Maybe a pot edible once or twice a year, otherwise I don't do any drugs.
Unless we're talking meds, in which case Xanax makes for great naps.
#6
Posted 29 May 2017 - 06:40 PM
Allen Hamilton for me
#7
Posted 29 May 2017 - 06:46 PM
I'm usually a rum and coke man, although I am also fond of certain beers and the occasional mixed vodka drink, sangria, and in rare instances a Bloody Mary. I never got into drugs, they never held any interest for me. I probably would have made an exception for weed but I was probably too chicken at first and then passing on it just became second nature. Sometimes I kinda regret not just giving it a try.
#8
Posted 29 May 2017 - 07:25 PM
Only did coke once and it wasn't enough and also I was drinking, so negligent. Not interested in trying again
I'm sure I couldn't handle anything else now, too old. I've always wanted to try ecstasy though, so it's not entirely off the table yet.
Literally everyone who's posted on this board knows I'm a drinker. I'm an IPA fiend. Reds and browns are great too. Not a fan of stouts (drinking a meal with barely any alcohol content at all) Belgians or hefs or sweet beers at all. I'm also a big fan of Irish whiskeys and tequila. Vodka is only good for shots but shots aren't preferable at all.
#9
Posted 29 May 2017 - 07:36 PM
Not interested in any drugs, really.
Barely drink these days, but I prefer liquor. Easier to pace myself and I like the taste. I enjoy whiskeys, and a good vodka martini. Hate gin, tequila is good in a margarita but not straight. I also enjoy red wines. Since I cut back significantly on drinking, I just don't enjoy beer much at all. Maybe I've reverted to just liking cheap beer.
#10
Posted 29 May 2017 - 07:38 PM
I've never had any interest in drugs of any kind, so I go with alcohol. I'll go with beer, wine, or liquor at various times, depending on the situation and how I feel. I like to try all sorts of beers. Sometimes I am up for IPAs, but I am really particular about those. I enjoy great ones, but there are many that I've had that were awful. Most other beers I can enjoy. The one exception are witbiers, which I generally can't stand. I love good stouts and reds. The local brewery has an awesome red that I get whenever I go there as long as they are producing it then.
For liquor, I oscillate between rum, vodka, and whiskey, for the most part. I will generally always have vodka and at least one of the other two in the house. If I am trying to just relax, whiskey or rum are often my go to drink, but I much prefer vodka drinks if I am out with friends because it tends to not make me feel as tired. Even at home, if I am trying to unwind while drinking, vodka will be my typical choice.
Tequila and I have never gotten along well other than margaritas. I have only had gin once and I hated it. The same time I tried gin, I had (legal) moonshine at a distillery in Austin. I haven't had it since, but I had some great drinks made with that.
I tend to go awhile in between having wine, but then I will have it in bursts when I have it. This typically happens the most around Thanksgiving and Christmas, unsurprisingly.
#11
Posted 29 May 2017 - 10:21 PM
Wine is usually my drink of choice, mostly because liquor just turns me into an ***hole now. 3 glasses of wine and it's naptime. Hubby is getting into whiskey, told him I can't follow him. Just way too strong for me, it's not enjoyable.
Tank, I hear you on beer making you feel bloated. I actually feel like cider is even worse from that standpoint, but they're generally more calories. Krawlie and I have pretty much opposite taste in beer. Hate IPAs, I like hefeweizens and porters. If it's got coffee or pumpkin in it, I'm game.
#12
Posted 29 May 2017 - 11:03 PM
Alcohol just tends to make me bloated too, as well as tired, a bit pukey and makes the back of throat go dry while I'm drinking it. I stick to cider nowadays, as I only drink because I like the taste of something, and my favourite is one I found at the Eden Project in Cornwall. I can't get that at pubs, so I tend to go for Kopparberg or Rekorderlig. Weed, on the other hand, gives me a nice buzz without the pukey or bloated feeling, but I don't do it that often either. It's the only drug I'll do, I won't touch harder stuff.
So...neither really.
#13
Posted 29 May 2017 - 11:08 PM
#14
Posted 30 May 2017 - 12:30 AM
As for drugs, I used to love them. I still partake on special occasions. Like the other night was my best mates birthday so we drank lots of beer and wine and smashed back 3 grams of coke. Partied with a bunch of other people. Was a super fun night. Messy but really fun. Didn't enjoy work the next day though.
As for other drugs, well... I did a fair amount of experimentation in my early 20s so I've kind of exhausted my interest in them. But I've dabbled with most drugs except for heroin... Though I did some opium for a few days and that was pretty pleasant. But now??? I don't really see the point anymore. I guess that's growing up. I'd rather do something productive with my time.
#15
Posted 30 May 2017 - 04:12 AM
Beer: Used to guzzle all kinds (too many to list) by the tanker, still have the occasional IPA or Russian Imperial Stout. Trying to watch beer intake these days.
Malt liquor/bum wines: yeah, I admit I had my Schlitz, St Ides, Mickey's Wide Mouth, Old E, Mad Dog, Night Train Boonsfarm phase. Those days are long, long gone.
Wine: Hated it until a few years ago. White wine only because most reds give me terrible heartburn.
Liquor: My go to is Long Islands, and has been forever. Usually just drink 4 or 5 max these days, but used to get hammered, even black out drunk off them, Margaritas are awesome, as long as on the rocks. Used to drink Jack and Coke, Captain and Coke a lot.
Used to love Southern Comfort, until one fateful night, now can't smell it without wanting to vomit.
To all the Scotch snobs out there, no disrespect and I mean this with love, but Eff You. Took me years to admit I hate that shYt, because I wanted to be cool like you. Then I just accepted the fact I hate Scotch.
Ditto on most other whiskeys, too. Had a coworker give me some Kavalan recently for saving her ass by recovering lost files off a failing hard drive, and made a big deal about how awesome it is supposed to be. Nasty!
Weed or Drugs: Used to be ANTI ANYTHING. Later on, I tried smoking weed a few times out of curiosity, but not a smoker so not into smoking weed. Have had friends get me medicinal brownies from time to time to help with my insomnia. I HATE the dosage inconsistency of brownies (some don't do anything, others will eff you up for a whole day), so I have all but stopped them.
Never anything harder than that. Don't even want it.
Rarely party anymore, beyond a backyard BBQ or grill fest. Like the bum wines, the days of Purple Jesus parties, jungle juice/fruit or jello shots are ancient history.
#16
Posted 30 May 2017 - 06:37 AM
I was on a Scotch kick for a while. Now I can't stand the sight or smell of it.
Even more so with Tequila. First time I ever got drunk was off of that stuff. Me and a couple of friends thought it was cool to do the salt, shot, and lime thing way back in high school. We must've done ten shots before it finally hit us, and when it did it did so like a ton of bricks. Talk about being stupid kids.
And I don't know what it is about you, Krawlie, but I feel like I've been drinking with you for years.
#17
Posted 30 May 2017 - 08:55 AM
If you are talking straight tequila shots, I don't have much use for it, either. When I was 19 or 20, I was at a party where we were all doing beer bongs. Some moron put tequila in mine. It wasn't pretty and took years before I could even appreciate a good margarita.
There is absolutely nothing you can do with or mix with Scotch to make it taste better. I've had cheap Scotch like Teacher's blended whiskey highland cream to Glenfiddich single malts, and have no use for any of it.
#18
Posted 30 May 2017 - 09:28 AM
I don't mind Scotch, but I'm also not a super snob about it. Rye Whiskey is better I think.
I haven't been able to even smell Kaluha in about 15 years after a bad night.
#19
Posted 30 May 2017 - 09:48 AM
I was being hyperbolic a couple posts ago and not really referring to anyone here. But a few years ago, I had some "work friends" I'd go out with, who were. We'd go to these cigar bars, and everyone would have a 16 or 17 year old malt we paid way too much for, swish it around out mouths and pretend how awesome it was, because... sophisticated. It was phony, and I don't think any of us REALLY liked Scotch. I know I didn't.
Kaluha=yuck!
#20
Posted 30 May 2017 - 10:23 AM
Yeah I'm gonna triple down on Kaluha. Nasty nasty stuff.
#21
Posted 30 May 2017 - 01:50 PM
I have never smoked anything, and never will. Same mindset goes for anything higher up (Cocaine, heroine, etc.).
Beer, on the other hand...... Love it too much. Going to have to push her away a little more. The hard stuff I try to stay away from altogether. My liver is getting pissed at me.
#22
Posted 30 May 2017 - 03:49 PM
If I ever meet you face to face, I'll be happy to buy you one.
#23
Posted 30 May 2017 - 03:57 PM
I mostly drink beer, in fact I have 2 beers on tap at my house. However if it's the kind of day where I am drinking all day, then I may switch to some kind of mixed drink for dinner and after dinner.
#24
Posted 30 May 2017 - 05:48 PM
I use Kahlua in a chocolate cake that I make for work parties, but I can't imagine drinking it straight.
#25
Posted 31 May 2017 - 10:10 AM
So, should I post my address because ALL of you who don't like weed or pills? I want you to SEND ME EVERY BIT of anything you're offered. I will pay for prescriptions. WELL.
That said, WTF is it in humans that wire us to seek altered states? Because despite all you weirdos, most of us do it.
POT: DAILY since I was 12. But when I'm in a place I can't, its not a big deal once I get past the first few days and stop the learned response. It helps me with pain, RLS and anxiety, but I also just like being high. I can breathe, I don't stress...it shuts down the constant critical dialogue that goes on in my head 24/7/369. And I've thwarted a few migraines with CBD caps but they don't get you buzzed.
Alcohol: Also been drinking since 12. My Mom bought me a bottle of wine for my 13th birthday. My family is Irish and German. They call a hangover "the Irish flu". But currently, I'm not drinking outside vacations and holidays. I can't handle the dehydration any more.
Beer: it is the devil's urine; good for nothing and tastes like perfume. I mean, how MUCH of this flat laundry detergent do you have to drink to get ****ed up???
Kahlua, Fireball, Rum Chata; just lovely in morning coffee
Pills: I like going down more than up-Vicodin, valium, xanax, dilaudid and morphine are faves but I'm careful about use so I don't build up a tolerance and get OIC. (the struggle is real)
Coke: LOVE me some cocaine and I would love to get some since I've had sinus surgery. My sinuses used to swell shut after a couple of lines so I started avoiding coke years ago. Now that I'd like to do it again, I'm finding it tough to get (my connections all DO IT before it gets to me and all I get is my money back!), especially in decent shape. I know it gets stepped on and I expect some of that but the last few times, I got more cheap speed than coke and I hate speed. Cocaine makes me feel strong and healthy and gorgeous and smart and mentally healthy, so why would I NOT like it?
boundaries: I have never and will never inject a drug for fun and will never try heroin. I know I'd like these things and would likely not be able to control using so I've made it a point to never go here. I did smoke opium once-did not know what it was until after (it also tastes like perfume) and it was glorious.
soooooo, that address? LMK
