Case Against Early Voting: Candidate Roughs Up Reporter the Night Before Election and Wins

And it turns out to be only close by Montana standards. I've never liked the concept of early voting. It doesn't seem to increase turnout, but does allow parties to target the most obviously partisan voters (if you're not on either a Democrat or Republican list of likely voting for them, they don't try as hard to get you out there).

Mostly, I don't believe it's fair that voters turn in their ballot before election day. The whole point of running an election is to actually, y'know, try to convince people to vote for you. Well, how can you do that if the person's already voted and even if you do persuade them, it doesn't matter anymore. Here we've got one heck of an "October surprise" in Montana where you can only describe the situation as the guy snapping over what seems a mild annoyance, but it was too late for the two-thirds of voters who already cast their ballot for someone who is so bad at handling pressure that he self-sabotages the night before the biggest day of his professional life.

Not that any of this matters. Anymore, early voting and voter registration laws can only go in one direction, more permissive. Any restrictions end up in court and lose more than half the time because minorities, disparate impact, something or other.