Happy 40th Star Wars

Sat it opening day in '77. At the time, I was big sci-fi film & TV fan, so I had been brought up on productions very different than Star Wars. ​There was some build-up to see the film, but expectations (based on trailers, a press kit and a few magazine articles) were in question mode, more than excitement. By the time the assault on the blockade runner ended, with the sparring between Vader & Leia, I was pulled in, staying until the last frame of the credits. What a different movie era that was.