Today is the anniversary of the release of the original movie which started it all. It's hard to believe it has been 40 years already. i didn't get to see the original in the theater as I was only about 6 months old. However, my first memory of watching a movie in the theater was going to see Empire Strikes Back in 1980.
Happy 40th Star Wars
Started by Darth Wicket , May 25 2017 02:37 AM
Posted 25 May 2017 - 02:37 AM
Posted 25 May 2017 - 06:15 AM
Yep. It's scary when you think that it's been 18 years since TPM came out.
Posted 25 May 2017 - 08:33 AM
That is scary. Where did those 18 years of my life go? Probably the equivalent of two or three were spent here.
Posted 25 May 2017 - 01:24 PM
Posted 26 May 2017 - 12:26 PM
I saw ANH in the cinema when it came out. I was 7, going on 8.
Posted 27 May 2017 - 07:54 AM
Sat it opening day in '77. At the time, I was big sci-fi film & TV fan, so I had been brought up on productions very different than Star Wars. There was some build-up to see the film, but expectations (based on trailers, a press kit and a few magazine articles) were in question mode, more than excitement. By the time the assault on the blockade runner ended, with the sparring between Vader & Leia, I was pulled in, staying until the last frame of the credits. What a different movie era that was.
Posted 27 May 2017 - 11:36 AM
We will never have anything remotely close to what Star Wars did for films in pop culture. Just like how there will never be another Beatles. The conditions no longer exist. Here's to the next 40.
