Happy 40th Star Wars

Started by Darth Wicket , May 25 2017 02:37 AM

Darth Wicket
Posted 25 May 2017 - 02:37 AM

Darth Wicket

starwars_medalceremony1_700x309.jpg
 

Today is the anniversary of the release of the original movie which started it all. It's hard to believe it has been 40 years already. i didn't get to see the original in the theater as I was only about 6 months old. However, my first memory of watching a movie in the theater was going to see Empire Strikes Back in 1980.


Metropolis
Posted 25 May 2017 - 06:15 AM

Metropolis

Yep. It's scary when you think that it's been 18 years since TPM came out.

Filthy Jawa
Posted 25 May 2017 - 08:33 AM

Filthy Jawa

That is scary. Where did those 18 years of my life go? Probably the equivalent of two or three were spent here.

Jacen123
Posted 25 May 2017 - 01:24 PM

Jacen123

Yep. It's scary when you think that it's been 18 years since TPM came out.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 26 May 2017 - 12:26 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

I saw ANH in the cinema when it came out.  I was 7, going on 8.


Justus
Posted 27 May 2017 - 07:54 AM

Justus

Sat it opening day in '77. At the time, I was big sci-fi film & TV fan, so I had been brought up on productions very different than Star Wars. ​There was some build-up to see the film, but expectations (based on trailers, a press kit and a few magazine articles) were in question mode, more than excitement. By the time the assault on the blockade runner ended, with the sparring between Vader & Leia, I was pulled in, staying until the last frame of the credits. What a different movie era that was.


Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 27 May 2017 - 11:36 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

We will never have anything remotely close to what Star Wars did for films in pop culture. Just like how there will never be another Beatles. The conditions no longer exist. Here's to the next 40.
