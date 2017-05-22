"Vader's Fortress": Book 5 in the Junior Jedi Knights series

chapter 1:

Outside the Jedi Academy, Anakin and Tahiri wait with their friend Uldir who is wearing new brown Jedi robes. Tionne’s ship should be arriving soon, but they’ve waited a long time already. Uldir is worried that he won’t have time to practice with them before he has to work in the kitchen.

Learning to use the Force is hard work for him. Anakin doesn’t think about it because it’s so fun. Tahiri says she knew nothing about using it until Tionne found her on Tatooone. She makes everything so interesting that Tahiri really doesn’t have a problem learning. In fact, Tahiri has been promised she will be allowed to accompany Tionne on an upcoming research mission.

When the strange ship lands, Tionne appears and explains she bought the ship – the Lore Seeker - for a literal song from a Randoni merchant. Tionne had learned a song about the earliest of the merchants and the trader offered her the ship in return. She’s also brought back some artifacts that she thinks will be very interesting to Master Skywalker.

She also has learned where to find an artifact that she feels will bring him much happiness. She’s not sure she will be allowed to bring any of the students because of the danger that could be involved. However, she’s learned that a fortress on the planet Vjun harbors Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber.

