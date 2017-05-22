Jump to content

"Vader's Fortress": Book 5 in the Junior Jedi Knights series

Started by Jedi Cool , May 22 2017 05:03 AM
chapter discussion thread

Jedi Cool
Posted 22 May 2017 - 05:03 AM

chapter 1:
 
Outside the Jedi Academy, Anakin and Tahiri wait with their friend Uldir who is wearing new brown Jedi robes.  Tionne’s ship should be arriving soon, but they’ve waited a long time already.  Uldir is worried that he won’t have time to practice with them before he has to work in the kitchen.
 
Learning to use the Force is hard work for him.  Anakin doesn’t think about it because it’s so fun.  Tahiri says she knew nothing about using it until Tionne found her on Tatooone.  She makes everything so interesting that Tahiri really doesn’t have a problem learning.  In fact, Tahiri has been promised she will be allowed to accompany Tionne on an upcoming research mission.
 
When the strange ship lands, Tionne appears and explains she bought the ship – the Lore Seeker -  for a literal song from a Randoni merchant.  Tionne had learned a song about the earliest of the merchants and the trader offered her the ship in return.  She’s also brought back some artifacts that she thinks will be very interesting to Master Skywalker.
 
She also has learned where to find an artifact that she feels will bring him much happiness.  She’s not sure she will be allowed to bring any of the students because of the danger that could be involved.  However, she’s learned that a fortress on the planet Vjun harbors Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The planet Vjun is a world steeped in the Force.  We’ve read about the world in many other books, most notably in Yoda: Dark Rendezvous.  The Malreaux family lived there.


Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:05 AM

chapter 2:
 
Though his niece, Jaina, usually cleans R2, Luke Skywalker doesn’t mind doing it himself from time to time.  He installs some upgrades in the droid while Master Ikrit sits in the study. When Tionne appears at the door with the three students, he lets them in and listens to what she has to say.
 
The last time he saw the lightsaber, it was on the floor of the Death Star after Obi-Wan had been struck down by Darth Vader.
 
Vader likely had it with him when he escaped the Death Star before it exploded.  Luke explains that the fortress in question is Bast Castle and it belonged to Vader.  Tionne bought the information about the saber from a Hutt information broker.  She doesn’t think the news will keep for long and wants to go there herself to retrieve it for Luke.
 
Luke cannot go with her as he’s been summoned to Coruscant by his sister.  He does give permission for Tionne and Ikrit to take Anakin and Tahiri with them.  Uldir asks for permission to go, too.  Tionne warns him that Uldir will probably find a way and she doesn’t think the Lore Seeker’s hold is that comfortable.
 
Luke will clear the trip with Uldir and Anakin’s parents first.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Would I trust anything I bought from a Hutt information broker? 


