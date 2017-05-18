Getting back in shape sucks

Yeah, I dont actively avoid weight training at all, but many people do. Orangetheory actually has you spend 50% of your time doing weight/circuit training (sounds similar to your couples personal training). And I actually like that it's not just body weight focused like past boot camp-style classes I've gone to. But yes, probably 80% of women just care about a number on a scale, and weight training will impact that. I probably would've lost my last 10 lbs if I was all cardio, but my legs and glutes are way stronger than a year ago. I'm actually happy to see that muscle definition in my legs again. I've always had fat arms, even when I was skinny, and those have toned up pretty nicely as well. But the reason I do group personal training is that I'm not creative enough in the weight room to come up with a good regimen on my own that will keep my heart rate up (and as I've learned, arm exercises are not going to get my heart rate up because my arms are not big enough yet). I'll admit that I find weight training a bit boring and repetitive, which is probably why I prefer cardio in general. Even then, I'd rather play soccer than run 3 miles for the sake of running, because I have to think about strategy. OTF does hold my focus a bit better because they change the speeds and inclines to spike your heart rate and recover. I just get tired of meatheads, which we do have some at OTF, most are former Crossfit types... really not trying to hate here, but it's more the attitude and the feeling that most people really don't lift safely. I really appreciated a trainer stopping me on Sunday morning because my form was ****, and she wouldn't leave me alone until I was doing it right. Even then, I see dumb stuff like people setting the treadmill to 12 mph and 15% incline just to say they held it for 15 seconds, so it's not just the weight training. I prefer to increase my max slowly and maintain it for an entire 30-60 sprint. I've gone from a 6 mph top speed to 10.6 mph since July. A big part of why I have an attitude about this stuff is because I had some lousy coaches who tried to push me past my safe zone, and I am generally pretty self-motivated and don't slack off. Almost every time it resulted in an injury. I know my body and it's capabilities, which is why I build slow. Each week it's 0.1 mph faster or 1% incline higher, and it's getting harder and harder.



Jacen123 +1 this