Getting back in shape sucks

I've found that sticking to a consistently healthy diet is impossible unless I'm exercising. When there's no exercise. Exercise just helps me a lot with creating order and discipline in my life, so I'm less likely to say "I'm super stressed and hungry so I should just eat whatever." If I'm exercising, my body gets the memo and doesn't tend to go that way.
I get that. Routine is one of the best ways to stick to a weight loss program. It's probably why it's near impossible not to gain a few pounds back when you let your foot off the gas. Once the routine is lifted, bad habits can sneak back in.
I'd worry about linking it with exercise though. Exercise is so easy to fall away from. You can get busy, or injured, or just come down with a case of laziness for a few days and that routine is broken. Then your whole weight loss regime is under threat instead of just the supplementary portion.
At first I wasn't entirely sure that you were directing this at me. But I understand how you could. My goal really is what the thread title says: getting back into shape. I'm very aware that exercise isn't the sole factor, or even the primary factor, in weight loss. It is the primary factor in getting into shape, though. There are plenty of super skinny people who are in terrible shape. Heck, I'm actually not really that concerned with weight at all, and only know I've gained because I have to be weighed regularly and get blood work done regularly, because along with weight gain, diabetes is a possible side effect of my meds. So both a healthy diet and exercise aren't just preferred, but strongly suggested.
speaking of typos;
strength training is particularly inefficient as a dieting tool....?
I don't get it.
I think she's misunderstanding the point, especially since the link goes along with your statement. You have to differentiate weight loss from size loss. It is possible to lose inches while gaining weight, but it probably isn't super likely to have that big of an impact unless you're really aiming to increase your muscle mass. But that's a reason why BMI is not a great method to determine health. For most Americans, it fits fairly well. We have high BMI because we're fat. But there are people who have high BMI because they have a large amount of muscle.
Anecdotally, I have a friend who got a call from a military recruiter after about 2 years of college (may have been Marines, but this was 16 years ago, so I don't remember). They had a good conversation, then the recruiter asked his height and weight. 6'1, 260 lbs. Way too high of a BMI to be accepted. He then explained that he was a college football player and he could bench press well over 300lbs. The recruiter quickly changed back to trying to get him, but my friend wasn't interested at all.